The big-money regrets that hang over Yankees’ bullpen rebuild

The last time the Yankees invested significantly in relievers, it ended terribly.

The last time the Yankees invested significantly in relievers, it ended terribly. But it was their fault, because they blinked with both Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman during the life of those contracts to add more money and years.

Britton signed a three-year, $39 pact as a free agent to return to the Yankees following the 2018 season. He pitched very well in the first two seasons , but after 2020 there was a clause that if the Yankees did not pick up a $14 million 2022 option, Britton could opt out.

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They picked it up, and Britton was thereafter bedevilled by elbow issues, ultimately needed Tommy John surgery and appeared in just 25 games with a 6.16 ERA his last two years.from The Bronx and beyond — he’s giving Sports+ subscribers the inside buzz on the Yankees. Chapman signed the then-largest relief free agent deal ever after the 2016 campaign — a five-year, $86 million accord. Chapman had a player opt-out following the 2019 season.

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He had a 2.61 ERA the first three years of the deal, and the Yankees agreed to tack on an extra season for the lefty to forgo his opt-out. He ended up with a 3.71 ERA the last three, Zach Britton reacts on the mound during the ninth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, Sept. 18, 2018.

Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres pitches during Game Two of the National League Wild Card Series presented by AbbVie between the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres. Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jojo Romero pitches during the sixth inning of a National League Championship Series game at American Family Field, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.