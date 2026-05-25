The Big Bang Theory franchise makes a long-overdue return with its new sci-fi spin-off, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. The show premieres on July 23, 2026, with 10 episodes, rolling out weekly on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Several Big Bang Theory vets have already been confirmed to return to the upcoming comedy, most notably Kevin Sussman leading as the title character, Stuart Bloom.

The Big Bang Theory Franchise Returns with New Sci-Fi Spin-Off , Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. The show, which premieres on July 23, 2026, features several Big Bang Theory vets, including Kevin Sussman as the title character, Stuart Bloom.

Additionally, Wil Wheaton will appear in the show, surfacing inside Stuart's comic book store and firing an energy blast at Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Barry. The show's premiere date draws nearer, and another TBBT alum appears to have joined the show, although it is unclear if he is playing the same character. The show will have 10 episodes, rolling out weekly on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

The show's sci-fi spin-off is a long-overdue return for the franchise, and fans couldn't be more stoked. The show's new direction is a departure from the original series, which was known for its geeky humor and pop culture references. The new show will explore the sci-fi genre in a more serious and action-packed way, with a focus on character development and plot twists.

The show's creators have stated that they are excited to explore the sci-fi genre in a new and innovative way, and fans are eager to see what the new show has in store. The show's premiere date is just around the corner, and fans are counting down the days until they can see the new show in action.

The show's cast, including Kevin Sussman and Wil Wheaton, are also excited to be a part of the new show, and are looking forward to bringing their characters to life on screen. The show's new direction is a welcome change of pace for fans of the original series, and is sure to be a hit with audiences. The show's premiere date is July 23, 2026, and fans are eagerly anticipating the show's arrival.

The show's new sci-fi spin-off is a long-overdue return for the franchise, and fans couldn't be more stoked. The show's creators have stated that they are excited to explore the sci-fi genre in a new and innovative way, and fans are eager to see what the new show has in store.

The show's cast, including Kevin Sussman and Wil Wheaton, are also excited to be a part of the new show, and are looking forward to bringing their characters to life on screen. The show's new direction is a welcome change of pace for fans of the original series, and is sure to be a hit with audiences.

The show's premiere date is just around the corner, and fans are counting down the days until they can see the new show in action. The show's new sci-fi spin-off is a departure from the original series, which was known for its geeky humor and pop culture references. The new show will explore the sci-fi genre in a more serious and action-packed way, with a focus on character development and plot twists.

The show's creators have stated that they are excited to explore the sci-fi genre in a new and innovative way, and fans are eager to see what the new show has in store. The show's cast, including Kevin Sussman and Wil Wheaton, are also excited to be a part of the new show, and are looking forward to bringing their characters to life on screen.

The show's new direction is a welcome change of pace for fans of the original series, and is sure to be a hit with audiences. The show's premiere date is July 23, 2026, and fans are eagerly anticipating the show's arrival





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The Big Bang Theory Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Kevin Sussman Wil Wheaton Sci-Fi Spin-Off

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