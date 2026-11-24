This year was for those of us who need a purse that fits everything you could ever need and more: a book or two, a water bottle, perhaps a sweater, and, of course, a bottom lined with emotional support receipts.

Yes, this year was for those of us who need a purse that fits everything you could ever need and more: a book or two, a water bottle, perhaps a sweater, and, of course, a bottom lined with emotional support receipts.

Celebrities—many of whom even bought into the ludicrously minuscule bag trend just a few years ago—were very eager for the return of the oversized purse. Perhaps nobody was more excited to haul their belongings around than, who recently strutted through New York in a pair of lucite-heeled platform pointe shoes, carrying a massive, three-foot-long custom Dana Toder bag like a balance bar. While hers was the most extreme, Rosalía was far from the only celeb schlepper this year.

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Many were fond of the gargantuan carry-on:arrived in Venice with a Chanel weekender, and Pedro Pascal also joined in on the trend, carrying a bottle-green Chanel tote in London. Are you sensing a theme? Yes, Matthieu Blazy is pro-schlep. But while he’s creating the most covetable accessories du jour, he’s not the only one here for a ginormous purse revival.

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Below, revisit 2026 in outsized bags, from Future’s Hermès HAC to Bella Hadid’s Prada. Elle, The Cut, Architectural Digest, Harper’s Bazaar, Rolling Stone, W,