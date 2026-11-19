The Nov. 18 ceremony, hosted by Lainey Wilson, had A-listers in the backup band, Taylor Swift in cowboy boots, plenty of hardware for Ella Langley and much more

As Tucker Wetmore sang in his Hank Williams Jr. cover, “All my rowdy friends are at the CMAs tonight! ” Wetmore was just one of the country stars taking the stage in cowboy boots in Nashville Nov. 18 for the 60thThere were throwbacks to musical monologues of yore, some surprising backup bandmates, emotional acceptance speeches and plenty of surprises ..

So when we saw the night’s host hit the red carpet in a butter yellow halter and loose locks, we had to do a double take. this year.

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Among the parodies they belted out: “Coal Miner’s Daughter” rewritten as “Data Miner’s Daughter,” “Chattahoochee” rewritten as “ChatGPT” and “You Were Always on My Mind” as “You Were Always on Your Phone. ”The culmination of their monologue?

“I Never Promised You Madison Square Garden,” a nod to that blonde country singer who married a football player — wait, not Lainey Wilson , but Taylor Swift. Paisley pointed out that while he didn’t score an invite to Wilson’s wedding, he?

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They didn’t only hit the stage together to perform their duet “Horses and Divorces” — Lambert also donned a “Middle of Nowhere” belt buckle, a nod to Making her way through the audience, Lainey Wilson stopped to say hi to some of her colleagues, and allowed us to see in real time what happens when two people in big hats go in for the hug.

and nieceon banjo — to sing a medley of “I Knew It, I Knew You” and “Our Song. ” He must have heard aboutEveryone including Ella Langley was staring at Tucker Wetmore and his biceps during his extremely hot cover of Hank Williams, Jr.’s “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight.

” However,, were all dressed up to celebrate his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and they got this photo that definitely deserves a place in the seven-page double-sided letter we’re sure they mail out to their friends and family each Christmas. Our CMA Awards Slack channel was blowing up about all the A-list cameos crammed into the trailer of Glen Powell’s upcoming movieWe appreciated the Brooks & Dunn tribute from a diverse group of musicians, but something was missing.

We couldn’t put our finger on it until the duo themselves took the stage to.

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“My lovely wife, right here, Janine — she’s going, ‘Where was the steel guitar in that?! ’ “ Credit: Frank Micelotta/The Walt Disney Company via Getty; Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty; Cindy Ord/Getty. The “Choosin’ Texas” star spent so much time onstage between her performances and wins that she was wearing a new outfit pretty much every time she went up to accept an award.

ButLainey Wilson had a bedazzled broom on hand in anticipation of Langley sweeping her categories, but it took a minute for Langley to put together why she appeared to be being dusted offstage by the host.

“I love how weird she is,” Langley mused. Hey, Wilson had a job to do, and it was past 11:00!