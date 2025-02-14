The Best Weights for a Home Gym: Expert Picks and Recommendations

Looking to build a home gym? We've got you covered with expert recommendations for the best dumbbells, barbells, and ankle weights, taking into consideration factors like quality, range of weights, and ease of use.

Home workouts are kind of the best: You can show up in your jammies, rock out to the Wicked soundtrack without shame, or simultaneously stream your Housewives city of choice to help get your heart rate up. But while the vibe of your home gym might be chill, your programming shouldn’t be—and research shows that any well-rounded workout routine should include weight training.

Since choosing the best weights for your home gym can be more intimidating than a recently divorced Bravo star locked in a vacation home with five frenemies, we've enlisted experts to help you find the perfect equipment to meet your needs, preferences, and skill level. Regular weight training is important for many reasons. It helps build muscle tone, promote bone health, reduce back pain, improve heart health, and more. And you don’t need to be a professional bodybuilder to reap these benefits, either: “Building muscle at home is totally possible, with the right weights and consistent effort,” Sal Nakhlawi, founder and strength coach at StrongHER Girls, an online fitness coaching platform, tells SELF. So, what are the “right weights”? It depends on your fitness level, preferred workouts, goals, and more, says Zack Daley, NASM CPT, head coach at fitness studio Tone House. Below, experts weigh in (heh) on how to find the right weights for your home gym. Best Dumbbells: Bells of Steel Ergo Rubber Hex Dumbbells Best Adjustable Dumbbells: BowFlex SelectTech 552 Best Budget Dumbbells: Spri Dumbbells Best Dumbbells for Beginners: Amazon Basics Barbell Lifting Dumbbells Weight Set Best Splurge Dumbbells: SMRTFT Adjustable Dumbbells Best Dumbbell Set: CAP Barbell Dumbbell Set Best Fixed Barbell: Titan Straight Rubber Fixed Barbell Best Barbell for Beginners: Nice C Adjustable Dumbbell Barbell Set Best Budget Barbell: Yes4All Standard Straight Barbell Best Bumper Plates: Titan Fitness Urethane Bumper Plates Best Ankle Weights: Bala Bangles According to the experts we spoke with, there are a few criteria to keep in mind while shopping for a set of home gym weights. To curate our list of the best weights, we asked personal trainers and fitness experts what they look for in at-home exercise equipment, as well as their personal recommendations for weights and weight sets. We also tested some of these weights ourselves as part of SELF’s Home Fitness Awards. No need to navigate a crowded weight room when you have these dumbbells, barbells, and ankle weights. High-quality materials and design Wide range of weights Testers and experts agree they’re comfortable to use None—practically perfect Daley notes that, unlike round dumbbells, hex (or hexagonal) weights have a shape that prevents them from rolling when they’re placed on the floor—a nice bonus if you’re working out around kids or pets. This 2024 Home Fitness Award-winning hex set from Bells of Steel is also coated in rubber, another feature experts recommend because “if you accidentally drop them, the padding will do less damage than, say, a metal weight,” Nakhlawi says. Choose your ideal mix of weights in pairs ranging from 5 to 100 pounds, or pick up one of the brand’s pre-made sets (just note they can get pricey). All of the handles are chrome-plated, rust-resistant, and ergonomically designed for a secure, comfortable grip. Space-saving Easy to use Wide range of weights Smaller-than-average weight increments Plastic adjustment dial isn’t the most durable These dumbbells won a SELF Home Fitness Award three years in a row, have over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and were recommended by all of the experts we spoke with. “I like that they allow you to change the weight without needing a rack of dumbbells,” Nakhlawi says. The simple dial makes it easy to adjust between weights, although some reviewers have found that it wears out over time. (To avoid this issue, choose weights you can lift safely and confidently and take care when adjusting between weights.) We also love that these dumbbells offer small, 2.5-pound increments up to 25 pounds and 5-pound increments beyond that, for progressive training. Good value Hex-shaped and rubber-coated Some Amazon shoppers noticed an unpleasant odor while unboxing them These basic dumbbells have almost 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and they check a lot of boxes for their price. They’re hexagon-shaped and rubber-coated, so they won’t roll around or scratch up your floors. Meanwhile, contoured chrome handles offer great grip. SPRI dumbbells are sold in pairs and come in weights ranging from 3 to 40 pounds. Reviewers report that they’re well-made and pretty durable, although some say they have an unpleasant odor out of the box. Easy to use Good value Barbells are textured for better grip Switching between weights takes some time Plastic storage case isn’t very durable If you’re just starting out on your weightlifting journey, this set of dumbbells from AmazonBasics has all you need (for now). It comes with 3-pound barbells, four 2





