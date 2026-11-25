No more sawdust turkey!

Still, I like my first dose of leftovers to simply be every remaining part of Thanksgiving, reheated. The drawback is that day-old turkey tends to get dry and rubbery, nothing more than a shingle for gravy.

For an optimal post-Thanksgiving feast, I asked a bunch of chefs how to avoid that fate. Their advice was nearly unanimous! Every chef I spoke with said to reheat turkey gently with some kind of liquid, preferably stock or drippings. Jim Hagy, owner of , says, “The best way to reheat turkey is in a shallow pan of broth with a pad of butter.

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Heat it until the broth simmers. Turn the slices once, and heat to 165°F.”, uses a similar approach.

“Though it takes a bit more time, this method imparts more flavor and leads to a more moist and juicy texture. ”, leftover roasted turkey mysteriously loses its flavor. To help pump the flavor up, Chef Kenny Gilbert, VP of Culinary Operations at Grove Bay Hospitality recommends using aromatics. Start with a skillet over medium heat.

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“Add stock, butter, sage, garlic, lemon peel, salt and pepper, and bring it to a simmer. Add the turkey and baste.

Then cover with a lid and heat for five minutes. The stock and butter form a glossy pan sauce that coats the turkey instead of drying it out. ”A Few More Hints for Reheating Leftover Turkey For reheating larger amounts of turkey, all of the chefs recommended a low oven.

“Arrange the slices in a shallow ovenproof dish, overlapping them slightly, then pour in a little bit of chicken or turkey stock,” says Dean Harper, chef with. “Just enough to create some steam and stop the slices drying out. ” Cover the dish with foil and put it in an oven heated to about 325°F. “For a small dish of sliced turkey, I’d start checking after about 15 minutes, although thicker pieces will take longer.

Make sure the turkey is steaming hot all the way through before serving. ” What if you only have access to a microwave? You can still have decent turkey leftovers, says Jimmy Proffit, author.

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“In a glass bowl that you can cover with a plate, warm up the broth or drippings with a little water to a low boil. Carefully remove the bowl from the microwave and place the turkey in the bowl, add just a small amount of butter on top, and lay a plate overtop to lock in the steam. It should be warm in three to five minutes. ”