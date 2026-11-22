We can't all be Mary Poppins.

While recently packing for an overseas excursion, I stuffed every spare space I could find in my carry-on. I used what I call the “Mary Poppins” packing method: willing myself to believe that whatever I wanted to put in my luggage would fit, regardless of the size of the objectthe size of my bag.

Somehow my system worked, but when I arrived at my destination and unzipped my bag, everything within it exploded onto the floor.

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“There’s gotta be a better way,” I thought. Over the course of her lifetime, McAlpin has estimated she’s packed—and unpacked—more than 25,000 times! She’s a whiz at minimizing dead space, maximizing volume, and keeping clothes looking more like they came off a closet hanger than straight out of a laundry bin. Many carry-on bags have “ruts” or internal grooves to accommodate a recessed trolley handle.

This handle uses two narrow metal poles that retract straight into the middle or sides of the interior lining, causing the interior surface of the, prevents wrinkles, and adds stability to your bag. To do this, consider evening out the space between ruts with packing or compression cubes.

“You can put all of your underwear into a compression cube,” a small bag made of breathable nylon or polyester mesh used in part to organize items, and then place it between the ruts. This will even out the bottom of a hard-shell suitcase. Flexible items such as toiletry kits and rolled-up socks can help to form this base layer as well.

“I then pack my clothing on top of that flat foundation. ” You can use long narrow packing or compression cubes to fill in the ruts or internal grooves inside a suitcase. McAlpin puts her shoes towards the bottom of the suitcase so that the weight is on the wheels.

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“You don’t want to put your heavy items on the top of the inside of your suitcase,” she says. “This will cause it to constantly topple. ”When it comes to clothing, McAlpin rolls some items and flat packs others.

“I call it interlayering,” she says. For example, with pants, rather than folding them to stack in a pile, McAlpin lays each pair out along its natural creases as if she were going to put them on a hanger.

Then, she places them in her suitcase: waistband at the top of one side of the bag, legs dangling out the other side of the bag. They’re not folded, but laid out straight. This way, McAlpin can then wrap them around the rolled items that she’ll later place on top of them.. With each item, McAlpin alternates the direction, so that there are no two waistbands or shirt collars bulking up one side of the suitcase.

“I then roll my knit items and synthetic things that don’t wrinkle as much. I roll them up like Tootsie Rolls and I place them side by side,” in the middle of the laid-out items. While folding clothes and stacking them leaves pockets of air both inside the folds and within the layers, rolling wraps fabrics into a smooth, tight cylinder, whicheach item uses. It’s the best of both worlds!

Your laid-out items aren’t as wrinkled and your wrinkle-resistant items are more tightly packed. This allows for more room in your suitcase overall. When McAlpin has all her rolled items tightly packed together, she takes the pant legs and skirts that are still hanging off the sides of the suitcase, and “bends them up and over the ‘roll bar’ I’ve made of sweaters, pajamas, and sweats. ” This helps avoid the knee creases that come when you’re simply folding pants.

It also keeps items compact, and is a game-changer when it comes to unpacking. You can just lift all of the interlayered items out of your suitcase in one fell swoop. Fill up empty space.

For example, McAlpin says that if you’re a couple packing together, you may be able to slide a woman’s sandal right into a man’s shoe, or at least use the shoe’s interior cavity to store, socks, or small items like earrings and even an eyeglasses case. Not only is it a space-saver, but filling up unused space Stuff the corners of a suitcase with socks, rolled-up t-shirts, etc, “because all those awkward corners offer prime packing space,” says McAlpin.

Filling up those pockets alsoWhy do we put seatbacks up for landing? An aviation expert explains. To keep things condensed and organized, McAlpin suggests compression cubes. These small bags feature two zippers: a main zipper that closes the cube like a standard bag, and a second perimeter zipper that pulls the cube’s top and bottom panels closer together, squeezing out excess air and reducing volume.

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Compression cubes helpthat come with traditional folding and can reduce the volume of soft clothes like T-shirts and pants up to 30 percent. Another option: roll-up compression bags. These pump-free, vacuum-free storage bags use one-way pressure valves to push air out, cutting volume by up to 80 percent.

“I use these for laundry,” says McAlpin, because they temporarily block odors. “They’re like an industrial Ziploc bag,” she says, and great for bulky items like a fleece jacket. But use them sparingly. Roll sacks are typically made of plastic and cause a lot more wrinkles than traditional compression cubes.and a two-gallon Ziploc bag for washing clothes.

“The bag doesn’t take up any room, and then I can wash my socks and underwear without worrying if I’ve left any toothpaste in the sink. ”McAlpin says her packing “3:1 ratio” has “changed people’s lives. ” She packs nine tops and three bottoms, and everything mixes and matches.

“I base everything around two colors,” she says, “like a black and a tan,” and then throws in an occasional splash of color. And while she travels with three pairs of shoes, each one should be for something different.

For example, runners for long walks, sandals for the beach, and loafers for evenings. As for the bag itself, McAlpin says four-wheel bags are a must. Not only are they easy to maneuver through packed terminals and airplane aisles, the ability to push the bag upright beside you keeps your arm in a neutral, bent-elbow position.

This places less stress on your wrists, shoulders, and lower back compared to pulling a two-wheel bag behind you, and plays a big role in easing They’re also ideal for stacking, since they stay upright. Think about it, says McAlpin.

“When you pack your heavy tote bag on top of your suitcase, it’s the bag, not your shoulders, that’s carrying the weight. ” Ultimately, the idea is to make use of all your space, keep items from bumping around inside your suitcase and wrinkle-free, and to not throw out your back in the process. Of course, when it comes to finding room for souvenirs, there’s always the Mary Poppins packing method.

But after talking with McAlpin, I’ve been using her method exclusively. My clothes, formerly creased, rumpled, and crinkled, are now decidedly wrinkle-free! , Popular Science answers your most outlandish, mind-burning questions, from the everyday things you’ve always wondered to the bizarre things you never thought to ask. Have something you’ve always wanted to know?