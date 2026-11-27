The Best Walmart Black Friday Deals
Including Ninja appliances and LEGO sets.
ago, but there are brand new deals debuting today that will run through Cyber Monday. I’ve combed through to find the best stuff, which mainly falls within three categories: kitchen and household appliances , kids’ toys , and beauty products .
You’ll find all the picks below, and I’ll be updating the list as items go in and out of stock throughout the next few hours and days. To keep in touch with all things Black Friday, read senior deals editor Sam Daly’sWalmart’s tech deals run the gamut from smart watches to smart TVs — and a great deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro 3s.
, but over the years I’ve learned that its Black Friday sale is worth double-checking for La Roche-Posay products, our favoriteGot a lot of kids on your gift list this year? Walmart might be your one-stop shop. I’m particularly impressed with its toy deals this year: LEGO, Yoto Minis, and lots of board games are on sale. It’s also a good time to buy affordable instruments for budding young musicians.
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