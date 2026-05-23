The Best True Crime Docuseries on Netflix

From harrowing cases of abductions and financial crimes to cult-like groups with manipulative elements, Netflix offers a wide variety of true crime docuseries.

I'm a big fan of true crime , and when it comes to docuseries, Netflix has some of the best you'll find. From shows about heinous murders to missing persons, cults, financial crimes, and more, there's your pick of the litter.

The best ones will cause your jaw to hit the floor as soon as they start, and it will remain there through to the end, even beyond. The sign of a great docuseries is if you rush to run a Google search for 'where are they now' or to learn more about the situation once it's over. You're totally invested.

Beyond your own morbid fascination, learning about stories in the best true crime docuseries can open your mind and actually educate you on everything from online dating to plastic surgery and social media. 1 'Love Con Revenge' (2025) One attribute that makes a docuseries especially good is when it sets out to make a difference, not just capitalize on entertainment value. Love Con Revenge fits the bill in spades





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