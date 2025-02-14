The Best Travel Hair Dryers for Frizz-Free, Salon-Worthy Blowouts on the Go

Find the perfect travel hair dryer for your next trip. Our experts tested and reviewed top picks for lightweight, compact, and powerful options for all hair types. From budget-friendly finds to high-end models, we've got you covered.

Small but mighty. Sometimes whatever's in the hotel room just doesn't cut it, and that's where the best travel hair dryers come in. To help you find the lightweight options that pack the same heat as the trusted blow dryer you use at home, we consulted the pros for their picks and tested over a dozen ourselves.

Our top pick, hands down, was the GHD Flight+ Travel Hair Dryer, because it comes in a compact case and left most of our reviewers hair frizz-free and completely dry with just a few passes. But, we also included other more budget-friendly picks that'll easily fit in your carry-on. The best travel hair dryers, at a glance Best Overall: GHD Flight+ Travel Hair Dryer, $110 Best Budget: Conair Worldwide Travel Dryer, $32 Most Lightweight: Dreame Pocket Hair Dryer, $160 Best for International Travel: Mane This Totally Blows! Ionic Compact Hair Dryer, $125 Best Blow-Dryer Brush: Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0, $40 Best for Curly Hair: Curlsmith De-Frizzion Travel Dryer, $139 How we chose the best travel hair dryers This dual-voltage travel hair dryer is a high-quality model that clocks in at less than a pound and has four heat and speed settings. It folds in half for an even more compact size and comes in a storage bag so you can fit it in luggage as small as a weekender or even a roomy backpack. Glamour’s commerce writer Alanna Martine Kilkeary recently gave this dryer a whirl in preparation for a trip to Florida to see if it’s worth bringing. “I wanted to test out how quickly this dries my hair before lugging it on a trip, so I gave it a go and was pleasantly surprised. It’s super powerful, but doesn’t get overly hot or too cool. It actually did a great job at drying my strands, and it’s one of the most compact dryers I’ve tried. I even tested to see if it would fit in my luggage without taking up a ton of space, and it snugly slipped right into the corner, leaving plenty of room for other things I need to pack. In short, this baby is coming with me on my trip, without a doubt. Do you need to spend a ton on a travel hair dryer? Absolutely not—and this drugstore pick is proof. It has voltage-detecting technology so it’s easy to bring along on your international travels, and ionic conditioning to help rid frizz and leave you with a salon-worthy blowout. It also folds, which allows you to throw in a carry-on tote or bag. “I really liked this travel dryer because it dried my hair just as quickly as some of its other more expensive counterparts on this list. This one also has a cool shot button (which blows cold air to cool down your hair), which was unique compared to other travel dryers I’ve tried, plus an attachable wide concentrator nozzle that made it feel like a regular full-sized dryer. You kind of can’t beat it for under $40,” says Glamour’s Kilkeary. “When I travel, I almost always bring a carry-on but I want comforts like my own hair dryer, so space-saving options are really important to me. I also have very long, wavy hair that takes quite a while to dry, so I can't sacrifice on power,” says Glamour contributor Brigitt Earley. “This is the only dryer I've tried that actually delivers on both. It comes with two attachments—curling and smoothing nozzles—but the whole thing is foldable, and fits in a small, flexible gray pouch that you could stick in a personal item.” Also worth noting: it’s so powerful that it flies off the counter if you don’t turn it off when putting it down. “The attachments click in without any effort, too, and I've found them both to be very effective.” Best Blow-Dryer Brush: Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Guess what? Everyone’s favorite dryer brush may not be as small as some travel hair dryers, but its long, skinny design makes it just as easy to pack. We’ve written about the popular Revlon hair brush before—our editors love it, our readers love it, almost everyone on TikTok loves it. And that’s likely because the brush and dryer combo is beyond powerful and gets superhot to smooth out strands, stat. Glamour contributor Danielle Sinay who has wavy hair, loves this brush. “If you’re looking for something that dries hair within minutes, delivers maximum volume, and can seamlessly create the perfect bouncy blowout on a budget, you really can’t go wrong with this one,” she says. This one is particularly useful if you have bangs or face-framing pieces that you haven’t been able to style correctly, Sinay says, because the brush is flexible enough to get under all the hard to keep-in-place pieces. “Everyone from my sister to best friend to mom has gotten this because of me raving about it continually!” Curlsmith's foldable travel-size dryer is a fantastic addition to your travel toolkit. The lightweight six-inch diffuser strikes the right balance between portability and performance. “We like to have it for our curly customers, but it really works for any hair type,” says Sharon Dorram, a celebrity colorist and owner of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger Salon.





