The Best Time to be a Fan of the LOTR Franchise?

With the third season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power set to premiere this year, new projects are being developed that showcase different phases of Middle-earth relating to J.R.R. Tolkien's novels.

All things have a beginning of sorts. For many, the introduction to the world built by J.R. R. Tolkien came with the critically acclaimed Lord of the Rings trilogy directed by Peter Jackson in the early 2000s.

Others were lucky enough to glean the tales of Middle-earth directly off the pages of Tolkien's novels. Whichever way one encounters orcs, elves, wizards, dwarves and dark lords, one thing is for certain — the genius of Tolkien is instantly recognizable and appreciated. Twenty-five years on since the premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, this is arguably the best time to be a fan of the franchise.

A number of new projects are currently in the pipeline, with Andy Serkis, the actor who plays Sméagol/Gollum in Jackson's trilogy, returning to direct The Hunt for Gollum. A Stephen Colbert-penned Lord of the Rings: The Shadow of the Past, (which is set in The Fourth Age with Sam’s daughter Elanor) is also in development.

To crown it all, the third season of Prime Video's mega series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, will premiere later this year on November 11. The Prime Video series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth and the events which preceded the War of the Ring in the original trilogy. The Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers) is building his legend, and is poised to craft the One Ring. However, it seems there are even more stories to tell





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lord Of The Rings Tolkien Middle-Earth Peter Jackson Andy Serkis Prime Video The Fellowship Of The Ring The Hunt For Gollum The Shadow Of The Past The Rings Of Power The War Of The Rohirrim The Silmarillion Unfinished Tales The First Age Of Middle-Earth

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

8 best napkin ringsDon’t be fooled into thinking napkin rings aren’t noticed. They’re the only thing on the table people don’t use at every meal, which makes them stand out.

Read more »

50 Best 'The Simpsons' Episodes of All Time, Ranked According to IMDbThe long-running animated sitcom The Simpsons has seen its ups and downs, but they've also made some of the greatest TV ever.

Read more »

The Best Punisher Stories Of All TimeA ranking of the most impactful Punisher stories, ranging from his introduction to his adventures in a post-apocalyptic world.

Read more »

Prime Video Announces The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for November 2026 DebutPrime Video has announced the highly anticipated return of the fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which will hit their screens before the end of the year. The show has been absent for two years, but it seems like the response from fans has continued to carry its momentum, making it suitable for the third season.

Read more »