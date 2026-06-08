The best things to do this week in San Diego: June 8-12

This week’s top things to do include the San Diego County Fair, World Cup watch parties and more.

People ride the Dragon Wagon during opening day of the San Diego County Fair on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Del Mar. Here are some of the best things to do this week in San Diego, from Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12.

The Padres are celebrating the local Filipino community with a special theme night, featuring a limited-edition hat with ticket sales. The celebration will take place during a game against the Reds. The San Diego Zoo’s Nighttime Zoo shows are back.

The Zoo will offer special entertainment programming such as concerts, dance competitions, trampoline shows, parades featuring life-size animal puppets and acrobats and interactive presentations on animals from around the world.the La Jolla Historical Society are teaming up to offer free after-school art programs for teenagers, ages 13 to 19. The art classes involve digital drawing, creating book arts and photography using a smartphone.

Jean Krumbein is the instructor and reservations can be made on the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library website. The Old Globe presents the national touring production of Ins Choi’s award-winning comedy that inspired his hit Netflix TV series. Choi plays the Korean-born Mr. Kim who runs a convenience store in Toronto while raising his Canadian-born children with traditional values.

But generational and cultural changes rock Kim to his roots . 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Through June 14. Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $44 and up. 619-234-5623,7 p.m. Thursday at the Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace, 5555 Marian Way, San Diego.

Tickets start at $30. The Old Globe presents Tony Meneses’ comedy about the culture clash between a group of macho construction workers and a pair of gay yoga instructors. 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through June 21. Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego.

$44 and up. 619-234-5623, La Jolla Playhouse, in collaboration with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, presents Ngozi Anyanwu’s new play about estranged siblings who ultimately find strength in each other while competing in the sport of mixed martial arts. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 1 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Through June 28. Mandell Weiss Forum, La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. $30-$74.

This year’s fair theme is “Once Upon A Fair,” and attendees can expect the usual classic activities, such as carnival games, amusement park rides, livestock shows and various concerts. Some of the newitems include a Korean churro, a cinnamon crunch cheesecake rice crispy cone and a crispy chicken shawarma wrap. There will also be a variety of cultural, like the fair’s first Black and Brown Festival Showcase. Plus, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is scheduled to perform a special stand-up comedy show.

Locals can enjoy a glass of wine while they learn about the San Diego Botanic Garden’s work. The topic this week is “Preserving and Protecting Otay Mountain’s Hidden Flora. ” 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. 300 Quail Gardens Drive,Encinitas. San Diego Botanic Garden.

$25 for nonmembers, $18 for members in advance. Moonlight Stage Productions presents the San Diego regional premiere of this musical comedy inspired by the Tina Fey film about a girl trying to be accepted by the cool, but mean, girls at her new high school. 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Through June 20. Moonlight Amphitheatre, Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista.

$44-$66. 760-724-2110, North Coast Repertory Theatre presents an intimate production of Frank Loesser’s 1956 musical about an aging vineyard farmer who falls for a much-younger woman and uses deception to win her heart. 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. 987 Lomas Santa Fe DrivSoccer fans who want to watch the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup and the first game of the tournament can do so at a watch party at the Mexican Consulate’s Plaza Mexico in Little Italy. The inaugural match is between Mexico and South Africa from Mexico City.

Madhushree Ghosh will discuss her new cookbook “Safar: Finding Home, History, and Culture Through Punjabi Food in the American West” in a book launch party. Lamb’s Players Theatre presents the San Diego professional premiere of this London-born stage comedy about a troupe of theater actors struggling to get through a performance while the everything collapses around them. 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through June 14. 1142 Orange Ave. , Coronado.

$48-$98. 619-437-6000, Diversionary Theatre presents Jonathan Larson’s musical about a group of bohemian artists struggling to survive and make their mark in 1990s AIDS-stricken New York City. San Diego FC is partnering with various groups for events throughout the tourney, including one at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center for the match between the USA and Paraguay on June 12 at 6 p.m. A second viewing party is on Third Avenue for the Mexico versus South Korea match on June 18 at 6 p.m.On day two of the World Cup, Little Italy’s Piazza della Famiglia will be the home of a two-match watch party.

Canada will face Bosnia and Herzegovina at noon, and the USA will compete against Paraguay at 6 p.m. There will also be live music and entertainment in between matches. Watch World Cup matches indoors at the PALA Casino Starlight Lounge and Patio at Frontwave Arena. The Oceanside venue is scheduled to show all three Team USA group play matches.

Also outside of the arena, there will be activities for families and children, such as mini soccer games, inflatables, raffles and giveaways. For fans who want a higher-up experience, the Rooftop Cinema Club is holding screenings for Team USA’s first two group matches. The first game will be against Paraguay and the second is with Australia.

The Rooftop Cinema Club is located on the fifth floor of the Porto Vista Hotel and will screen the matches on its 24-foot LED screen. San Diego FC and Fit Social are teaming up to host watch parties during the first four days of the World Cup at Belmont Park. There will also be musical entertainment from artists such as If You See Me You See Me, Por La Mañana and DJ Dynamiq.

Other group play matches are scheduled to be shown at Fit Social. Plus, San Diego FC players and coaches are expected to attend some of the watch parties, and there will be fan activations. Watch parties are free to attend, but attendees are asked to RSVP. Oceanside Theatre Company presents this stage comedy about six eccentric adolescent children at a regional bee. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays.

Through June 14. The Brooks Theater, 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside. $28-$45. Show is PG-13 rated.

Woodward Contemporary Art hosts a solo exhibition of large-scale paintings by artist Will Day, that will also include a four-day art workshop. Opens Friday and runs through July 11. Artist’s reception, 4-7 p.m. June 20. Workshop June 18-21. 3935 Harney St., Old Town San Diego.





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