The Baja fish taco at Buena Onda, crispy, creamy, slightly spicy and bright with pickled cabbage, is the best thing that Kiki Aranita ate this week. And it's also one of her favorite foods in Philly.

At Buena Onda in Fairmount , the Baja fried fish taco is the bestseller. An intensely crispy piece of hake that sits on a small puddle of chipotle mayo spread on a warm tortilla, it’s topped with pickled red cabbage, a slice of fresh avocado, and scallions.

It’s just mildly spicy, its heat tempered with the creaminess of mayo and avocado. Crunchy from both the shell of the fried fish and the pickled cabbage, the taco is simultaneously hot and cool. It’s best eaten on the spot .

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This taco is arguably the most identifiable descendant of Jose Garces’ once-dominant restaurant empire, which was in full swing when I first moved to Philly for grad school 15 years ago. At the time, the very best happy hour deal in town was at Garces’ Distrito in University City . Distrito was unlike anything Philly had really seen before — a restaurant that tried to recreate Mexico City’s vibrant food culture long before the current wave of modern Mexican restaurants.