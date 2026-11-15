The best thing Craig LaBan ate this week: The BBQ beef shoulder at Dizengoff

Is beef shoulder the new short rib? Dizengoff chef de cuisine Quin Meyer is making a convincing case.

Is beef shoulder the new short rib? Dizengoff chef de cuisine Quin Meyer is making a convincing case. In the ongoing quest to transform CookNSolo ’s popular hummusiya from its original incarnation as a fast-casual takeout hub into a full-service neighborhood restaurant, Meyer has experimented with a number of options for a beef entree that’s both delicious and fairly priced.

The original plan, to feature a grilled-to-order skirt steak, proved to be cost-prohibitive , not to mention tricky to execute consistently. So Meyer gravitated toward a more predictable slow-cooked solution with beef shoulder, a 5-pound hunk of meat most commonly butchered into flat-iron and blade steaks. Meyer instead braises the big cut whole for five hours with onions and tomatoes until it’s meltingly tender.

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It’s then cut into half-pound bricks and caramelized to order in the blazing hot pita oven, where it gets lacquered with a tropical, sweet-tart passion fruit- amba barbecue sauce. The beef is served with a colorful succotash of fava beans, roasted corn, and sumac-dusted onions. When you pierce the meat with a fork, it unfolds with unctuous softness, not unlike a luxuriously braised short rib — but at nearly half the price of that popular cut.

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The shoulder has proven to be one of the most popular entrees, especially for dinner, alongside Dizengoff’s za’atar roast chicken. It’s also a flexible canvas for whatever the season brings. The current rendition recalling the faded warmth of summer will soon shift into deep-fall mode, shined with a tangy date glaze over a garlicky celery root skordalia mash, with broccoli rabe and crunchy celery root chips.

Along with the sides of turmeric rice and chopped cucumber-tomato salad that accompany every platter at Dizengoff, it makes for a hearty supper. Dizengoff, 1625 Sansom St., 215-867-8181, dizengoffphilly.com