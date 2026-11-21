Just $10 gets you a quart of birria ramen from La Catrachita, the taco business Carlos Gomez built from a single South Philly food truck in 2021 to a chain with five locations in 2026.

The air is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s my favorite time of year: soup season. The start of soup season is especially important, since it’s when I dedicate my days to scouting the best takeout bowls and cups for when I inevitably get too sick to make my own.

Already, an early contender has emerged — beef birria ramen from La Catrachita , Carlos Gomez’s burgeoning taco empire. Gomez, 38, opened the original La Catrachita in 2021 as a food truck at Seventh and Snyder Streets, selling tacos and Honduran street food platters with his wife, Zeina Carolina Rodriquez. In five years, the couple has grown the business to four trucks, plus five storefronts across the Italian Market, Pennsport, Old City , North, and Northeast Philly.

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A post shared by Lauren & Aaron | travel + food Most of that growth, according to Gomez, can be attributed to social media, where La Catrachita has 364,000 followers combined between Instagram and TikTok .

The restaurant frequently goes viral , thanks to videos of influencers digging into quarts of the restaurant’s birria ramen, lifting heaping spoonfuls of noodles and tender hunks of slow-cooked beef from its dark red broth. On a slow day, Gomez said a single La Catrachita location sells 100 quarts of the ramen, which cost $9.99 apiece. At that rate, it’s no wonder the soup is about as popular its taco counterpart.

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Birria ramen isn’t so much Japanese-Mexican fusion as it is a way to reinvent the dish’s trademark guajillo chile-rich consommé as a main event. Birria started as a hearty goat soup in Jalisco, Mexico, where it originated in the 16th century as a way to deal with an overabundance of goats .

It morphed during the 1950s, when chefs in Tijuana popularized making it with beef and serving it alongside tacos — a practice that’s become synonymous with the dish in the U.S., where the heavily spiced broth is best known as a something to dunk tacos or quesadillas in. The ramen version was created in 2015 by Antonio de Livier at the now-shuttered Mexico City chain Animo.

The chile-laden noodle soup arrived in the U.S. by way of night markets in Los Angeles , spreading across the country, from New York to Oregon , with chefs serving their own iterations, often in novelty instant cups. At La Catrachita’s 24-hour location at 1201 S. Ninth St. in the Italian Market, a crock of beef birria simmers for at least four hours before it’s ready to be served, filling the air with the scent of garlic.

Gomez adds his own touch in the form of melty mozzarella cheese, an ode to his past as a pizza shop owner. Somehow the cheese makes the soup even more comforting, like a cross between my two guiltiest sick-day pleasures: instant spicy cheddar ramen and a brisket deli sandwich. I’m convinced La Catrachita’s birria ramen helped me turn the corner on a recent weekslong cold.

Entrepreneurship comes naturally to Gomez, who grew up in Estocuapa, a rural village that’s about a three hours outside Mexico City. On weekends, his mom and sister sell barbacoa tacos in town, refusing to stray from the traditional method of cooking the beef . Gomez, meanwhile, sold everything from shaved ice to corn to support his family, leaving school at age 12 to work full-time.

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He immigrated to the U.S. in 2004 and eventually wound up in Philly, recruited to work at a now-defunct pizza shop. He went on to open a pizza shop of his own in 2010, and another, and another — 12 total businesses, including a barbershop, he said. All of them failed.

“I started from the bottom 12 times,” Gomez said. “This time, I know where I want to go. ” When he launched La Catrachita’s first truck in 2021, he deliberately avoided barbacoa because it would’ve been too difficult to make; good birria, Gomez said, is easier to replicate by comparison. The broth-dipped tacos proved to be truck’s most popular item, outpacing the Honduran specialties to the point where Gomez removed them from the menu.

La Catrachita opened its first brick-and-mortar shop on Christopher Columbus Boulevard in 2022, followed by its Italian Market location in 2025. The remaining Old City, North, and Northeast Philly locations opened this year. Each location is open late, with a focus on fast takeout and delivery service — a holdover from his days in the pizza business.

“Back when I had the pizza store, we’d be open from 7 p.m. until 5 in the morning. If you can believe it, we’d get crazy busy after 2 a.m.,” said Gomez.

“And even then, people were in rush. Everyone wants to eat best as fast as possible. ” La Catrachita , 1201 S. Ninth St., 267-876-7187; 1600 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. , 267-690-3537; 209 Chestnut St., 267-690-7130; 8016 Frankford Ave. , 215-214-5253; 1449 N. Franklin St., 267-882-0421, catrachitafoodtruck.com