From the cheapest to some of the most expensive, these telescopes are worth buying and now they're even cheaper, but not for long!

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Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsUnlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsI've seen some deep discounts on stargazing gear and low-light optics, including cameras, lenses and binoculars but true telescope deals that weren't artificially inflated before Thanksgiving have been harder to come by.we've ever tested that are on offer now over the Black Friday weekend and edging on into Cyber Monday.

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(Also check out our You can rest assured you're getting a quality telescope if you purchase from the selection below because these are the highest-rated out of hundreds of telescope reviews we've done over the past 10 years. Equally, you can trust that they are genuine discounts because I and the rest of the team here at Space.com have been checking the prices all year long.