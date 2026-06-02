The Best Swimsuits for Kids to Buy This Summer

When shopping for swimsuits for kids, parents must balance their children's style and fit preferences with sun protection and whether or not the colors make it easy to see their kids in the water. The younger the child, the brighter the suit should be, says Mikayla Mott, founder and owner of a swim school.

When shopping for swimsuits for kids , parents must balance their children's style and fit preferences with sun protection and whether or not the colors make it easy to see their kids in the water.

The younger the child, the brighter the suit should be, says Mikayla Mott, founder and owner of a swim school. Mott recommends looking for safe swim colors like reds, bright oranges, neon yellows, and hot pink that will stand out more against the softer blue, gray, and green tones of the ocean, a pool, a lake, or any other body of water.

Other factors to consider include durability, price, and details like drawstrings and zippers that make putting swimsuits on and taking them off more convenient. I spoke to cool parents with kids of all ages, from babies and toddlers to tweens, about the best swimsuits for kids that you can buy right now. I also queried a bunch of Strategist parents to find out what their kids will be wearing this summer.

Hanna Andersson's one-piece baby rash guard is a favorite of Strategist senior editor Winnie Yang, who has owned every size of this one in many patterns for all three of her kids over the years. It is more expensive than some other brands, but several moms have told me that they love Hanna Andersson's thick fabric and playful designs so much they budget for a new suit for each of their kids every year.

Then they pass the older kids' suits down to younger siblings. For kids who might need to use the bathroom in a dripping-wet suit, Hanna Andersson also offers two-pieces in the same bright colors and patterns. Swim Zip's long-sleeved romper is a favorite of many parents, including Strategist deputy editor Simone Kitchens, who has purchased several Swim Zip suits for her 4-year-old. Kitchens appreciates the UPF 50 sun protection as well as how durable the suits are.

She hasn't noticed any serious pilling even after her daughter has worn them for two summers. Around the time that my son turned 1, I bought a Boden Surfsuit similar to this one, but mine was secondhand and came with a matching sun hat. It had a toothy alligator appliqué going down one sleeve and around the back of the suit and a long zipper in the back.

I mourned him growing out of that thing, mostly because it was so cute and he was so little then. But also because it was so convenient and let me worry less about sunscreen. He wore it all summer long for two years at the beach and in backyard mud puddles, too, and it held up incredibly well, especially considering we were its second owners.

A few months ago I gave it to a friend who I am confident will get just as much use out of it. Meanwhile, for her 8-year-old daughter, Strategist senior editor Jen Trolio is a fan of Boden's tankini two-piece bathing suits





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Swimsuits For Kids Sun Protection Safe Swim Colors Durability UPF 50

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