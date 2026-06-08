The Best Songs About Dads to Play on Father's Day

Father's Day is a time to show appreciation for the men who raised us, whether we came into their lives biologically, via adoption or as bonus children. Music is one way to express that gratitude, and we've assembled a list of some of the greatest songs written with dads in mind, by artists such as Madonna, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Eminem, Queen and more.

The dads in our lives don't often get the credit they deserve. That's why we have Father's Day : to remind us to show some love to the men who raised us, whether we came into their lives biologically, via adoption or as bonus children.

We know that one of the best ways to express that appreciation is through music, which is why we've assembled a list of some of the greatest songs written with dads in mind, by artists such as Madonna, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Eminem, Queen and more. Some of them feature lyrics that speak directly to or about the writer's fathers, while others are sung from the point of view of a patriarch looking on as their kids make them proud.

There are a lot of emotions wrapped up in these songs, from admiration to pride, loss, frustration and nostalgia. But also, gratitude. Chances are, you learned some of the most valuable lessons of your life from a father or paternal figure. They're known for teaching us to catch baseballs, grill burgers and parallel park, sure, but they also pass along hard-earned wisdom that carries us through, even long after they're gone.

Plus, if you're lucky, you inherited great music taste from your dad - in which case, you're in the right place. We have a list of songs that are perfect for Father's Day, from Eric Clapton to Stevie Wonder, John Mayer, Taylor Swift and more.

In the pop star's iconic song, Madonna tells her father about her pregnancy and though it's probably not what one would want to hear on Father's Day from their young daughter, the defiant song is a highlight on Madonna's 1986 album. Closing out The Game's debut album, this emotional song chronicles the birth of the Compton rapper's son.

Busta Rhymes sings the sentimental chorus: But in the end I hope you only turn out better than me / I hope you know I love you young'n, like father, like son. Clapton wrote this song to parallel looking in the eyes of his son, who died at age four, and the eyes of his father, who he never met.

The heartbreaking song shows the singer longing for the experience of a father-song relationship: Bit by bit, I've realized, that's when I need them / That's when I need my father's eyes. The single made it to No. 2 on the Adult Contemporary chart in 1998. This classic single is about an absent father. They sing, Papa was a rollin' stone /Wherever he laid his head was his home / And when he died, all he left us was alone.

It was a No. 1 Hot 100 single in 1972. From Queen's second album, the band sings from a father's perspective as he tries to impart advice to his son, even though he won't listen: A word in your ear from father to son / Funny you don't hear a single word I say / But my letter to you will stay by your side.

Springsteen had an uneasy relationship with his father, but this song talks about overcoming these difficulties and embracing him. The Boss sings, I imagined the hard things that pulled us apart / Will never again, sir, tear us from each other's hearts. Mayer's Grammy-winning smash single urged fathers to be good to their daughters while they're young, so that they too can have positive relationships with their loved ones in the present and future.

It made it to No. 19 on the Hot 100 in 2005. The singer-songwriter tracks the relationship of a father and son that cannot spend time with each other. The song hopes for the day when the two can connect, but it never comes. When you comin' home dad? he asks.

I don't know when, but we'll get together then son / You know we'll have a good time then. The single was a No. 1 Hot 100 cut for one week in 1974. Written in the days after Beyoncé's birth to their daughter Blue Ivy, this song sees the rapper experiencing the joys of fatherhood for the first time. Words can't describe what I'm feeling, for real, Jay confesses.

Baby I'll paint the sky blue / My greatest creation was you. The song even opens with Blue Ivy's heartbeat. It thumped up to No. 63 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart at the end of January 2012. Forever controversial, Madge reveals her scars in the stinging bitterness of her 1989 track.

Madonna refuses to hold back her contempt for her dad with lines like You never loved me and Maybe someday when I look back, I'll be able to say You didn't mean to be cruel, proving that not all Father's Days are happy. The single earned a No. 20 peak on the Hot 100 in 1990. This dad-daughter duet explores the coming-of-age frustrations when a child thinks they might know it all, but they ultimately realize that daddy knows best.

Miley sings proudly about all the things she took from her father, including the reasons to keep believing and that strength is something you choos





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