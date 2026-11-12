The Best Snacks at Trader Joe's: A Food Journalist's Definitive List

A food journalist and former Trader Joe's employee shares a curated selection of the grocer's top snacks, including mini pretzels, herb popcorn, and piquant popcorn, evaluating them for various occasions like road trips and cheese plates.

. As a food journalist and a former Trader Joe’s employee, I knew it would be tricky for me to narrow down. So when I was asked to choose the beloved grocer’s best snacks of all time, I knew I’d have many things to consider when nailing down those definitive picks.

So in the name of journalistic integrity, I snacked and snacked to get to the bottom of the best snacks you can get at Trader Joe’s. Very difficult work, actually! My snack cabinet runneth over. I made sure to look at many of these snacks under various lenses: Are they ideal for a road trip?

Also read Trader Joe’s Holiday Items Are Hitting Shelves This Week, & One of Them Sells Out Every Single Year

Sneaking into the movies? Zhuzhing up a cheese plate? And could they be morphed into a meal that’s greater than the sum of its parts? A mix of classics, seasonal favorites, and underdogs, this list has a snack for everyone — whether you have a sweet, spicy, or salty tooth.

If I didn’t include your favorite, please do tell me in the comments! I’m always very open to expanding my snack stash.from earlier this year, where this flavor emerged as the winner . I’m so glad it was! These mini pretzels are incredible when added to2.

Popcorn with Herbs & Spices, $2.99 for 5 ounces Coated in a garden variety of herbs and spices , this bag of popcorn will easily “yassify” your next movie night; it’s basically movie popcorn with a monocle on, making it a worthy contender for a fancied-up snack spread, a party mix, or a crunchy garnish for mac and cheese or even a cocktail . I love to set this out in a bowl as a cheese-board accompaniment that pretty much always surprises my guests after they take a bite.is the least appetizing combo of words possible, I’m gonna pass,” I get it.

Still, Trader Joe’s Piquant Popcorn, which is coated in a mix of cheese-like “Nooch,” sea salt, onion powder, and garlic powder, is so good it will make sure you never turn up your nose at nutritional yeast again. The savory onion and garlic amplify what I call the “movie theater sprinkle cheese” essence of the nutritional yeast, and I highly recommend you sneak it into a cinema very soon.

These BBQ chips may have only launched earlier this year, but they are already leaving their mark. In fact, they took the top spot The Kitchn’s very official. Striking an ideal balance between smoky and sweet, they also come in a huge bag that’s perfect for parties and packed lunches.these sour-spicy rolled tortilla chips and the last, but I definitely enter some bliss-like state.

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Each curly chip is a level of sour that I’ve likened to “eating pure lightning,” and yet I gladly eat handful after handful. And unlike many of my other snack picks, I really have no suggestions on how to make these better. Just simply open the bag and enjoy. . Straight out of the bag, these thick-cut, crispy plantain chips are dusted in a Jamaican jerk-style seasoning that begs to be added to as many eating situations as possible. I love to dip these in an herby, tart mojo-esque dip, and they’re also a very, very good idea for topping a black bean soup, or using as a vehicle for a shrimp ceviche.

If you find yourself opting for the plain plantain chips, do yourself the biggestthat’s not soooo bad . The crisp airiness of each chip keeps your hand solidly in the bag, until: Bam.

A tingly burn blankets your tongue and you’ve entered Ghost Pepper Potato Chip land, where each bite reveals a candy-box variety of sweet heat , while also still being infinitely snackable.about the Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips — if these EVER get discontinued, I will riot in the streets. The streets!

These chips lack nothing in the flavor department, and each bag is nearly a spiritual experience: You’ve got a garlicky bite, earthy potato crunch, and a touch of salted tang from the Irish butter. My Irish ancestors, I hear them every time I crack open one of these bags. If you, like me, are a Big Texture person, you’re going to love the crunch-factor of these Indonesian black-eyed pea tempeh chips.

They’re earthy, nutty, light, and poppable, much like a taro chip. The sweet chili seasoning is also not to be forgotten; it adds a smoky-sweet saltiness that reminds me a bit of kettle corn and hot honey. These dried mandarin segments couldn’t be closer to nature’s candy without actually, uh, being candy. They are sweet and tart and slightly chewy in that fruit-gummy-adjacent sort of way, and a bag of these have saved many a road trip.

We’ve all been there; you’re a few hours from your destination and really in need of something novel to bite into that perks up your taste buds. Try a handful of these and you’ll see why I keep a bag or two of these in my glove compartment just for safekeeping. Where do I start with these nuts?

They’re just the right amount of sweet , and improve any granola, cookie or trail mix they touch, making them the snacking version of “Shine Theory. ” And let’s not forget the crunch of the sesame seeds! The seeds are not just for show, either — they stud each cashew to add an earthy-savory foil to the honey coating.one of my other favorite ranch-flavored snacks . How is that?

Well, somehow Trader Joe’s managed to pack even more rich ranch flavor into such a small package . Either way, pick up a bag or two of these and enjoy with a hoppy beer, or use as a topper for salads, or asHere’s a plea to the Trader Joe’s Powers That Be: Just go ahead and Tom Yum everything in the store.

Why wouldn’t we want everything to have this spicy-savory-salty-sour-sweet seasoning that encapsulates the experience of a bowl of tom yum soup? With all due respect, kick your usual bar mix to the curb to make way for this lemongrass, Thai lime, and galangal-spiced mix that’s loaded with crunchy fava beans and peas, crispy sticky rice clusters, and cashews.

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This particular snack mix makes a compelling case for furikake being the flavor of the moment — it takes the savory-sweet, seaweed-speckledand combines it with a multi-textural symphony of crunchy mochi crisps, maple waffle cereal , wasabi peas, corn chips, and sesame sticks. This is the Everlasting Gobstopper of snack mixes: It’s a full meal — dinner to dessert — in each bite, and one you’ll want to keep around for all the parties on your schedule.

Trader Joe’s Thai Lime & Chili Cashews are the MVP of road trip snacks. And when I reach the bottom of the bag, I like to use any remaining seasoning to sprinkle overThese almonds are truly delicious. Each roasted almond is coated in a layer of dark chocolate that’s studded with flaky sea salt and crunchy turbinado sugar, before then being covered in more chocolate.

This schmear-able version of the popular cheese is ideal for digging in with pretzels, folding into mac and cheese or grits, and spreading onto a pressed sandwich. Hatch chile just might be my favorite iteration: The spice cuts through the nutty sharpness of the aged cheddar-parm blend and makes it delightfully reminiscent of theI loved as a kid.

Along with the aforementioned pretzel breadsticks, you’ve got two components of my new favorite “Dips can be a whole food group, basically a whole way of life, really. I definitely live the dip life when it means riffing with this elote-inspired dip.

A rich Greek yogurt base mimics the sour tang of the traditional mayo and lime juice, with bits of fresh corn kernels, powdered chipotle peppers, and Parmesan cheese to round it all out. Add this as a surprise layer in a seven-layer dip, schmear it on a wrap or burger bun, or, yes, slick it right onto corn on the cob.

— and not just by dunking lime tortilla chips, baby peppers, and carrots in it, or adding some to breakfast tacos and burrito bowls. Sure, that’s cool and all, but this creamy-spicy dip that’s packed with briny artichokes is meant for much, much more. Namely, being the perfect binder for a rice and beef mix for filling cheesy stuffed peppers.

And now you know why this dip is the ultimate disappearing act!of Uncrustables, which will likely double now that Trader Joe’s has its own version. These soft little bread pockets are loaded with a thick dollop of peanut butter, and the sweet-tart strawberry jam cuts through the richness, yet still stands on its own. Did I wait until these were fully thawed before biting in? No, and I never have.

Am I already getting close to a Denver Broncos’ amount of weekly PB&J consumption? Yes, and I always was.be mad about getting a bouquet of these flowers, and it’s easy to see why. Imagine a lightly battered,and you will have this adorably shareable appetizer.

In truth, these palm-size fried onion halves remind me of tempura-style vegetables, which I think is an improvement over Outback’s: They’re not too salty, the sweetness of the onion shines through , plus they crisp up like a dream in the air fryer. No exaggeration: These petite piggies can save any party, much like I do anytime there’s a lull on the dance floor and someone puts “Come On, Eileen” on the Bluetooth speaker.

They’re the far more deluxe version of regular ol’ crescent rolled pups, with a flaky, buttery puff pastry exterior that swaddles the juicy little mini hot dogs ever so nicely. Give them a little sprinkle of Parmesan before baking. It’ll be a good time.after asking a handful of them for their favorite Trader Joe’s ones