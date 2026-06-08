We've curated a list of the best small Bluetooth speakers that are perfect for indoor and outdoor use, with a focus on portability and high user scores.

Little speakers create big opportunities for fun. A good wireless speaker is handy for whenever you need a volume boost, and they typically pair incredibly well with your smartphone.

For this list, we're looking at wireless Bluetooth speakers that have a focus on portability, and high user scores alongside reviews did play a role in our selections. Aiming for sizes that can sit in the palm of your hand, virtually all of these devices are built for indoor and outdoor use, with most of them featuring accessories for easy portability while traveling. You may also spot some popular brand names on this list.

With virtually all of these speakers built for moving, don't forget there are other options available across the vast expanses of the internet. Just as an example, we can also show you, which may be more appropriate if you're looking for a device that's still (relatively) small yet you plan on keeping stationary. Keeping that in mind, check out this selection if you're looking for something small yet mighty.

One of the best small Bluetooth speakers you can buy today is the JBL Go 3 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $39.99. This device comes in an assortment of unique color options, including camouflage and Eco White, and is well-suited for this list with its 2.7-inch height and 3.4-inch width.

With 5 hours of playtime on a single charge via USB-C (cable included), this speaker also has a maximum output power of 4.2 W and an audio latency of 200 milliseconds. Built for either indoor or outdoor use, it includes Bluetooth connectivity with up to a 10-meter range, and it's also water- and dust-resistant. There's even an integrated loop for better portability.

Another speaker that made the cut is the Portable Lightweight Wireless Speaker for $64.99, available in three color options. This device has a height of 3.74 inches and a diameter of 2.99 inches, and there's even an included strap for portability. A cool thing about this model is that it includes a stereo pairing option, meaning you can connect two of these speakers together to create stereo sound.

With an output power of 5 W, a unique aspect to this speaker is that it comes with Sony's Sound Diffusion Processor, which the company claims can spread sound further within spaces. Another bonus for this speaker is that it includes a built-in microphone for making phone calls. Along with Bluetooth connectivity that has a maximum range of 33 feet, the speaker promises up to 16 hours of battery life and is charged through USB-C (cable included).

If you're looking for a small yet mighty speaker, the Soundcore Flare 2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $34.99 is worth considering. This device is dust- and water-resistant and can float in water, and naturally, Bluetooth maintains your connections. A unique thing about this speaker is that it can float in water, and even Amazon notes that customers typically keep this item.

With a 4.7-star rating and over 10,000 reviews on Amazon, 92% of customers rate this Soundcore speaker at 4 stars or higher





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