The best-selling game console of all time is over 25 years old

Sony shipped over 160 million PlayStation 2 units over its 13-year run.

than it was two decades ago. But all-time console sales are a blend of old and new, with Sony's second home console, theA note on the figures: Sony and Nintendo report their totals as consoles shipped to retailers, which is a little different from consumer sales.

Also, Microsoft doesn't publish official totals, so those numbers are analyst estimates.the PS2 sold over 160 million units, more than any other console. How did it take the crown? For starters, it launched with a built-in DVD player, right when that market was taking off. As wild as that sounds today, this was back when physical media ruled.

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Come for Austin Powers, stay for Kratos.was the only other new home console on the market. By the time the Dreamcast hit the US in 1999, Sony was already hyping the PS2, leading many a gamer to hold off on Sega's new console. And theTo top it off, the PS2 stayed on the market for ages.

Sony didn't stop making it until 2013, the same year its"grandchild," the PS4, launched. The PS2 also benefited from price cuts, dropping from $299 at its US launch to $199 in 2002, and eventually to $99 in 2009. By then, it was an attractive option for people who wanted a still-capable gaming system on the cheap.

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Kicking off the era of the hybrid console, the Switch launched in 2017 with a novel concept: a mobile gaming device that you could also connect to a TV. It didn't take long to see Nintendo had a winner on its hands after theover 156 million Switch consoles as of June 2026, including all variants.

The original model was followed by the cheaper and portable-only Switch Lite and the higher-end Switch OLED, which added a bigger and better screen.it expects to ship around 2 million original Switch consoles in the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2027. If that rate holds, the Switch could pass the PS2 in 2028 at the earliest. The best-selling fully portable console was the Nintendo DS, which arrived in 2004.

The system had a series of features that were novel at the time: two screens, a stylus, a built-in microphone and wireless play. Nintendo ended upThe first versions were backward compatible with the Game Boy Advance's library, which likely helped with early sales.

Later hardware iterations included the slimmer and lighter DS Lite, the DSi and the larger-screened DSi XL.and Sega Game Gear had color screens, but they cost more and ate up batteries at a faster clip. The Game Boy had a greenish screen, was relatively cheap and durable and ran for hours on four AA batteries.

In North America and Europe, it also came with the ultimate pick-up-and-play game,Like most Nintendo consoles, the Game Boy had several iterations. The Game Boy Pocket arrived in 1996, with a smaller, lighter build and a sharper black-and-white screen. The Japan-only Game Boy Light added a backlight to the Pocket. But the most notable hardware update was the Game Boy Color, which Nintendo lumps together with the original model in lifetime totals.

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It arrived nearly a decade after the original in 1998, soon after Pokémon took off, adding a full-color screen and compatibility with most older Game Boy games. Together, the Game Boy family sold over 118 million consoles.and a mandatory Kinect camera, drew near-universal scorn. Although Microsoft reversed most of its plans before launch, the damage was done — and Sony was all too happy to reap the benefits, to the tune of 117 million PS4s shipped.

Sony learned from its mistakes with the PS3. The PS4 was much easier on developers, with a PC-esque architecture from AMD.

Sony also continued to build on its growing reputation for first-party exclusives, includingRounding out the top 10 are the original PlayStation at 102.4 million units shipped, the Nintendo Wii at 101.6 million, the PS5 at over 95 million the PS3 at 87.4 million and the Xbox 360 at an One of the reasons the PS2's record has held up is that the industry changed. The gaming business is much bigger today, but mobile gaming, PCs and subscription services now fight for a piece of the pie.

That makes it harder for any single system to rack up PS2-like numbers. And current-gen hardware tends to get. Good luck finding a current console for the PS2's final $99 price, or even the roughly $150 that works out to today, adjusting for inflation. The OG Switch could take the crown within the next two or three years, assuming Nintendo doesn't discontinue it before it crosses the line. But until then, the 26-year-old console that made its bones spinning