The Best Sci-Fi Video Games of All Time

From the Fallout franchise to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, No Man's Sky, and The Last of Us, we take a look at the top sci-fi video games that have stood the test of time.

There is an inherent appeal to the sci-fi genre that has made it a go-to example for creative explorations in all wide variety of different mediums, from bombastic sci-fi movies to deep, introspective sci-fi novels.

However, nothing quite effectively places one directly into a vast, sci-fi world quite like a sci-fi video game. From massive intergalactic adventures to ruthless futuristic dystopias, there are a wide variety of different ways to create a memorable sci-fi videogame.

As video games as a medium have evolved over the years, so have the quality of sci-fi games, leading to the modern day where there are a multitude of masterful sci-fi video games to choose from that are each major steps ahead of the humble early days of Asteroid and Galaga. While each individual is going to have their own opinions and tastes on what a truly great sci-fi video game should be, these games continuously find themselves at the forefront of culture and definitive masterpieces of what is possible with sci-fi in video gaming.

The Fallout franchise has gone through massive evolutions throughout its time as one of the definitive post-apocalyptic role-playing games out there, with the early games having a larger focus on tactical decision-making and character writing while later entries were more focused on moment-to-moment action and exploration. However, Fallout: New Vegas continues to stand as the best combination of the two distinct eras of the franchise, on top of being a fan-favorite in terms of story, style, and overall passion.

The game takes the greater gameplay strengths of the previous first-person installment, Fallout 3, and utilizes a much more effective and layered story with more compelling quests for the player to experience. It also helps that the very setting of New Vegas, a corrupt attempt at restoring goverment and order in the wasteland, is one of the most memorable and intrinically compelling settings in the entire Fallout franchise.

While glitches held the game back at launch, time has been incredibly kind as many now consider the game the height of the franchise. Considering the fact that Star Wars has been the definitive face of not just sci-fi filmmaking, but the entire science fiction genre ever since its debut, there have been countless attempts at bringing the glory and scale of Star Wars to the world of videogames.

However, among the hundreds of different Star Wars games released over the years, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is one of the very few that actually lives up to the stature and brilliance of the original trilogy. The game is an expansive action role-playing game that takes place thousands of years before even the events of The Phantom Menace, combining the style and exhilaration of utilizing a lightsaber with the layered character and storytelling of an RPG.

Every aspect of the game has such an acute attention to detail and care for the Star Wars world, feeling like a true extension of the vast world and amplifying the thematic strengths of the immortal struggle between Jedi and Sith. One of the great distinctions that modern video games have over other mediums is how the prospect of updates and additional content can completely change a game and its perception compared to how it was when it was first released.

No singular game quite exemplifies this phenomenon like No Man's Sky, which went from being considered one of the biggest disappointments in gaming history to one of its greatest comeback stories. In the lead up to its release, the game's overwhelming amount of promises reached a point where it could never have been met by an indie team.

However, unlike every other disappointment in the video game industry, the No Man's Sky team were instead dedicated to additional updates that, one-by-one, would transform No Man's Sky into the limitless explorable sci-fi world that was originally promised. Where it stands now is one of the most expansive toolboxes of multiplayer creativity that sci-fi video games have to offer and still recieving massive updates to this day.

Often standing as the go-to example of powerful, tearjerker narrative in video games that is so effective that it was further adapted into an award-winning prestige television show, The Last of Us takes the horrific dystopia of a zombie apocalype and tells a powerful human story out of it. Further amplifying the tension of its story is striking moment-to-moment gameplay, with scarce resources, horrifying mutated fungus enemies, and giving players control even during quiet, somber moments.

It continues to be one of the absolute best examples of getting the player invested in the world and characters of the game, proving to be much more than the simplicity of killing zombies in fun ways





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Sci-Fi Video Games Fallout Franchise Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic No Man's Sky The Last Of Us

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