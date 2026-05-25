The science fiction genre is filled with thrilling and thought-provoking sub-genres, such as sci-fi thrillers, that have left audiences on the edge of their seats with their unique narratives and memorable themes. Movies like 'Predestination' and 'Donnie Darko' have left a lasting impact both critically and commercially, becoming timeless classics and modern masterpieces.

The science fiction genre is widely beloved. Movies like Star Wars and Alien have gone on to become gigantic franchises that resonate until today. The sci-fi genre also has its interesting sub-genres, and here, we are looking at the best sci-fi thriller movies .

Whether it is a battle against aliens or a mind-bending journey through time, the genre has collected several iconic movies that have been lauded by critics and become box office successes and even award favorites. Films like The Thing, Donnie Darko, and Ex Machina are not remembered just because they are smart or visually impressive, but also because they are unforgettable and ask questions that still feel relevant years later.

The very best sci-fi thrillers make audiences feel suspense, wonder, and dread at the same time, which is exactly why the genre continues to produce some of the most unforgettable movies ever made





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