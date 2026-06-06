Apple TV's sci-fi series are a must-watch for fans of the genre and anyone looking for a compelling story. From post-apocalyptic thrillers to cerebral psychological explorations, Apple TV's sci-fi series offer a fresh take on the genre.

Apple TV remains an underrated streaming giant with plenty of incredible series. While its dramas and comedies are notable, the streaming service 's sci-fi series are what stand out.

There are sci-fi series on Apple TV that build on established sci-fi stories that can appeal to those who are already fans of the genre. Other series feature original premises that can be more appealing to those who are newer to the sci-fi genre and who might find it intimidating. Some sci-fi series on Apple TV are post-apocalyptic thrillers that present often terrifying visions of humanity's future.

Other series are more cerebral, and are thoughtful psychological explorations of characters who find themselves in extraordinary circumstances. The best sci-fi series on Apple TV are unafraid to ask existential and philosophical questions about human nature and what we could be capable of. Apple TV's sci-fi series include Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a series set in the Monsterverse that expands the universe of Godzilla and other Titans.

The series follows two siblings, Cate and Kentaro, in the wake of Godzilla's devastating battle in San Francisco, who uncover their family's hidden ties to the secretive organization Monarch. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters follows Cate and Kentaro as they study the Titans and the legacy of those who risked everything to understand these giant creatures.

Another notable sci-fi series on Apple TV is See, a post-apocalyptic drama that's set centuries in the future after a virus has wiped out much of humanity and left the remaining population blind. In this world, society has adapted to life without sight, developing unique cultures and survival techniques. See specifically follows Baba Voss, the leader of the Alkenny Tribe, and his children who are born with the ability to see.

The series offers a unique take on the post-apocalyptic genre and gives Jason Momoa a chance to show off his dramatic talents. The Big Door Prize is another sci-fi series on Apple TV that stands out as a comedy that explores the questions everyone asks at some point in their lives. The series follows a small town that's thrown into chaos after the arrival of a mysterious machine called the Morpho.

This strange device claims to reveal each person's true life potential with just the simple input of personal data. The series is mainly told through Dusty's perspective as a teacher who seems to be content with his life.

However, when the townspeople start getting their results, they start completely reevaluating their choices, relationships, and identities. Shining Girls is also a notable sci-fi series on Apple TV that introduces Kirby Mazrachi, a newspaper archivist in Chicago who survives a brutal attack and ends up living within constantly shifting realities. When a recent murder mirrors her own assault, she partners with a troubled journalist to uncover the truth.

As the two investigate this case, they discover a time-traveling serial killer who moves through dimensions in a way that defies logic. Elisabeth Moss' performance alone makes Shining Girls one of the most notable sci-fi series on Apple TV. The series features an unsettling premise that makes it stand out in the sci-fi genre and a non-linear narrative that makes it even more engaging.

The series succeeds in using its premise as a metaphor for trauma's destabilizing influence on people's lives. It's also easy to appreciate how out of control Kirby feels throughout the story. Apple TV's sci-fi series are not only entertaining but also thought-provoking, and they offer a fresh take on the sci-fi genre. They are a must-watch for fans of the genre and anyone looking for a compelling story





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