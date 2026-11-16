The best places to go over Thanksgiving: 100 largest US cities ranked

A new ranking of the best places to spend Thanksgiving aims to cover the whole weekend, going beyond the best place for that Turkey Day dinner.

Dallas, Texas skyline at sunset of modern skyscrapers in downtown Dallas city across the expressway. The list ranks the 100 largest cities across 18 different factors, including costs, weather, and chances of a flight delay.

A professor also has some tips for avoiding stress for those who plan to fly over the busiest period of the year for air travel. A new ranking of the best places to spend Thanksgiving aims to cover the whole weekend, going beyond the best place for that Turkey Day dinner. across the 100 largest cities in the U.S. with the goal of helping people looking for a place to visit have a great holiday without breaking the bank.

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Saving money played a part because shoppers can expect to spend $338 over a long weekend that also includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday, days that keep people reaching for their wallets.

"The best cities for celebrating Thanksgiving all have an abundance of high-quality restaurants and places to buy festive decorations, and their residents get very excited for the holiday based on their Google search history," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said. The main elements considered include everything from how much Thanksgiving dinner will cost to where someone has the most chances to volunteer.

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Importantly, with so many people traveling for the holiday and an estimated 29 million passing through U.S. airports between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30, WalletHub researchers also accounted for which locations are most likely to suffer flight delays and what are the chances it will rain or snow. Lupo noted that the top three cities on WalletHub’s list each had a different element that pushed them to the top of the list.

"Dallas has great weather, Atlanta has a fantastic track record for on-time flights and San Antonio has some of the cheapest Thanksgiving dinners," he said. Why you should care: Washington University professor Christopher Schaberg, who has written four books on air travel and airport culture, offered his perspective on traveling over the holiday, which historically has been the busiest time of the year for airports. He pointed out that the rain and snow are always threats in late November.

"Weather can cause cancellations, delays, and these effects can cascade across airports and across regions," he said. "It's important to remember, though, that bad weather is no one's fault. "Schaberg, who did not participate in the WalletHub research, offered some tips for making flying a little less of an ordeal.

First, grab a book for all that time between flights or if there is a delay. Bringing an empty water bottle to fill after getting past security is a good way to save some money, he says. Also, comfort is key. Schaberg says to bring a light jacket, in case the plane gets chilly, and be sure to wear comfortable shoes because there’s going to a lot of walking.

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Schaberg pointed out that passengers are not the only ones dealing with holiday stress. This time of the year is also very stressful for those working at airports. So, in a time of gratitude, he suggests one more thank-you for the holiday.

"Take the time to thank your gate agent or your flight attendant or the captain of the airplane," Schaberg said. "They're all working very hard in an incredibly stressful time to get travelers to their destination or back home. So don't forget to just take a moment and thank them.

"Information for this article was taken from WalletHub and The Associated Press. This story was reported from Orlando, Florida.