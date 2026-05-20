The Best of The Far Side Comics from 1984 and 1985

The Far Side comics from 1984 and 1985 showcase Gary Larson's growth as an artist and writer, with more dialogue-driven cartoons and layered jokes. The comics feature some of Larson's most memorable dialogue, including a scientist's excitement about discovering the meaning of life, a bear using hiker skulls as hand puppets, and surgeons about to use a patient's ribcage as a wishbone. The comics also demonstrate Larson's ability to create comedic tension through dialogic call-and-response and his use of absurdity to create humor.

These classic Far Side comics feature some of Gary Larson 's most memorable dialogue. The Far Side is best known for its visual humor, but the captions were equally important to the cartoon's comedic equation.

And some of The Far Side's best captions came when Larson slipped into a particular, often peculiar character's voice. The comics collected here come from 1984 and '85, as Gary Larson was entering the second act of his career. This was when The Far Side went from a local curiosity to a national phenomenon. It's also when Larson's confidence as an artist and writer leveled up.

One of the results of this upgrade was more dialogue-driven cartoons. Larson's jokes started to become more layered and complex in this era of The Far Side. He started to experiment with more scenes, going beyond just static punchlines. It was a prolific period for The Far Side, in which Larson produced some of his most iconic work.

The Far Side On The Meaning Of Life First Published: September 17, 1984 No doubt about it, a scientist says to his colleague in this Far Side classic, we've mathematically expressed the purpose of the universe. That's no joke, of course; such a discovery would certainly alter the course of human civilization. Except a closer look at their equation for the meaning of life shows a long, complex formula...which all equals out to 0. That's right, a big goose egg.

Yet that doesn't seem to bother the speaker here. He's just jazzed up at having figured the problem out, no matter the implications. God, how I love the thrill of scientific discovery, he says excitedly. It's an A+ example of The Far Side's formula firing on all cylinders.

That is, its image and its words work together in perfect harmony. The punchline is in the illustration, yes, but the humor is a two-pronged attack, coming at readers from both the cartoon and its caption. The Far Side Produces The Most Macabre Puppet Show Ever First Published: September 18, 1984 This is one of The Far Side's darkest comics, and also one of its funniest.

Here, a bear uses the skulls of a pair of hikers it devoured as hand puppets, in order to entertain its cubs by reenacting the ill-fated humans' final moments. The bear mimics Bob and Jim making the bone-headed decision to wander into the bears' cave looking for them. It's a grim gag, one that makes it clear that Far Side creator Gary Larson was on nature's side in the great man vs. nature conflict.

At least, that is, when it came to hunters, who always had it rough on The Far Side. You'd Better Wish You Don't Get These Far Side Surgeons First Published: June 26, 1984 The Far Side frequently found humor in the dark side of surgery. This is a particularly memorable example. It's also a prime example of a Far Side comic where the dialogue drives the joke.

The cartoon depicts three surgeons standing around an operating table, working on a patient. It's the caption that explains what's going on. Related 10 Hilarious Far Side Comics That Are Either Really Dumb Or Really Smart, We're Still Not Sure These Far Side cartoons are either so dumb they're smart, so smart they're dumb, or somewhere in between; it was often hard to tell with Gary Larson. Posts By Ambrose Tardive And it's gruesome.

Okay, Wellington. I'm comfortable with my grip if you are, one doctor says to the other, before adding Have you made a wish? The darkly hilarious implication being, obviously, that the surgeons are about to use the patient's ribcage as a wishbone. It's the kind of Far Side joke just as likely to make readers wince as chuckle.

Either way, it gets a reaction, and it does so in a single, evocative line of dialogue. It Might Be Better To Cross To The Far Side Of The Street First Published: July 28, 1984 In this absurd Far Side cartoon, a man on the street begs for spare armadillos.

Which is weird and hyperspecific, making it even more inexplicably hysterical when a passerby approaches with two armadillos tucked under his arm, thinking Uh oh, how can I get by this guy? That's an amazing joke, plain and simple. The guy walking down the street does, in fact, have a spare armadillo, but as it turns out, not an armadillo to spare. He doesn't want to give up either of the two he has.

Which is going to make walking by the guy with his hand out supremely awkward. Though they don't actually speak to each other, the dialogic call-and-response between the two characters creates the comedic tension of this Far Side scene. Readers are left to simmer in that tension, imagining for themselves what happens next with these Far Side characters.

The Far Side's Most Obtuse Detective, Confirmed First Published: October 17, 1984 Here, one of The Far Side's more inept detectives is hilariously oblivious to a huge clue right in front of his face. That is, the K.K. initials embroidered on the giant handkerchief left behind by the monster that savaged the cit





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