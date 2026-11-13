The Best New Restaurants in New York City to Visit Now

From a homey new Thai restaurant in the West Village to a South Indian pop-up turned brick-and-mortar gem—and many, many more.

, keeping up with the city’s ever-changing restaurant scene is something of a sport. Indeed, there seems to be a hot new place every week, and sometimes the cadence of openings—as well as rising chefs, new concepts, and freshly renovated rooms—can make your head spin.

Of course, there are always the old haunts, the standbys—but isn’t it fun to have some new players on the scene? There are plenty of fresh restaurants this fall, so if you’re looking for the best and buzziest new restaurants to add to your list,has you covered. For this list, we focused on places that opened in the past three months.

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There’s the trio of Bangkok women bringing heartwarming Thai food to a homey West Village space, an Afro-Caribbean brasserie and bakery from an award-winning chef, a beloved South Indian pop-up turned brick-and-mortar gem, and more. Tucked along the westernmost stretch of Christopher Street, this new Afro-Caribbean bakery and brasserie is making everyone’s mornings a bit cheerier with its sorghum banana bread and beef patty croissants.

Calabash opened its doors in early October and is Chef’s first solo restaurant following her role as executive pastry chef of the Musket Room and Raf’s. Daytime service is great for grabbing laminated pastries and breakfast sandwiches from the case, but if you have time to sit down, the fluffy cornbread pancakes drizzled with salted maple sabayon just might ruin all future pancakes for you.

And if you’re really ready to commit , they’re also offering a five-course prix fixe served Friday and Saturday evenings, with one seating at 6:30 p.m. Dishes like Hoppin’ John Dolma wrapped in collard greens, and red snapper with sweet corn and étouffée-style gravy explore the connections between the diaspora and classical techniques, and are paired with house-fermented mocktails. The restaurant is named for the vessel that has traveled across the African diaspora throughout history, and Chef Mick’s menu highlights traditions found across West Africa, the Caribbean, and America’s Eastern seaboard.

As if all of that wasn't worth firing up your OpenTable, I’ve yet to mention the interiors. The 30-seat, 1,300-square-foot space was designed by D.C. -based Drummond Projects , and they also partnered with gallerist Cierra Britton on an exhibition of paintings by BIPOC women artists.

Turn the corner onto East Broadway, past the bustling crowds of Bar Oliver, and you’ll find Cavalier, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and wine bar from Chef Mason Lindahl, Tate Jackson, and Yasmin Kaytmaz . They’ve got pink tables, black leather booths, low lighting, and a private dining room in the back with a dreamlike mural by Georgia Gardner Gray.

The vibe at Cavalier is friendly and earnest, a welcome contrast to the sometimes aloof, cooler-than-thou energy of some of the other nearby see-and-be-seen spots. But the real star here is Chef Lindahl’s food, which feels fancy and comforting all at once. You’ll want to get at least one order of the baked lavash bread, which is served with tomato butter and eggplant, and is so warm and soft you could curl up and take a nap in it.

I also loved the chicken liver mousse, the tender and flavorful duck, and the chocolate mousse for dessert. Double mousse, yes: If it seems decadent, it, but somehow you leave feeling lighter. They also have what my wine friends call a “serious” wine list, with extensive bottle offerings and fun by-the-glass options, including a red blend from Château Musar, the cult-favorite Lebanese producer.

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The vibes might be pleasantly low-key at this new Mexican seafood spot in the West Village, but the food and wine are worth planning an entire evening around. El Camarón Peludo opened this past September on Cornelia Street and was conceived by the team behind Taqueria Ramirez and Carnitas Ramírez, Giovanni Cervantes and Tania Apolinar, as well as Mexico City-born chef Carlos Barrera.

The restaurant is walk-in only, and feels like the love child of a Spanish tapas bar and a quintessential Mexican kitchen. By their own admission, the menu is an unapologetic celebration of shrimp . Order them raw, chilled, grilled, boiled, or otherwise, and your taste buds are in for a ride.

In fact, there’s even a shrimp-shaped lantern hanging above the raw bar, if you appreciate commitment to a theme. Complement all that freshness with their salsa, like the one made from four different chiles, and a wine selection that will knock your socks off. Straker’s is an exercise in controlled chaos.

The first New York outpost from Thomas Straker, the TikTok-famous British chef known for his namesake Notting Hill restaurant and “bad boy” reputation, Straker’s is a place where the room is loud, the bouncer wears leather, and the food is excellent. When I went on a Tuesday a few weeks after opening, the room seemed full of vaguely businessy men and models, everyone’s faces blurring in candlelight, the glow interrupted by the flash of phones eating first.

Is this the place to come for a long overdue catch-up with a friend, or a first date? No. I want to come here with three friends and sit in the corner sipping martinis while the loud,I could easily eat two of the wood-fired mussel flatbread, which is like pizza crust dipped in buttery mussel sauce. The duck was tender, the potatoes perfectly crispy. Dessert is also important.

The rainbow array of ice creams is sure to spark debate , but no matter what you do, get the chocolate tart. Don’t skip the cucumber salad either, which offered a pleasingly fresh crunch to balance out the indulgence—though indulgence is the name of the game here. That is, of course, if you can get a reservation.

Adding to the city’s dynamic supper club scene, chef Lana Lagomarsini opened Creola on the Upper East Side this past September, following her time as chef de cuisine at Francis Mallmann’s Garzón in Uruguay, as well as cooking stints at Gramercy Tavern, Daniel, and Momofuku Ko. The opening menu kicked off with flavors like elk with blackberry jerk and plantain, and an oxtail pâté en croûte .

The wines are sourced from low-intervention producers from France and Spain, and can either be paired with each course or purchased by the glass or bottle. Fortify your appetite for dessert, which at the moment is a sassafras flan crowned with a poached cherry and bay leaf oil.

The restaurant’s name is a sentimental homage to Lagomarsini’s grandmother, Creola, who lived on the Upper West Side and crossed Central Park every afternoon to pick her up from school, located just five blocks from where the restaurant now stands. There’s even a framed photo of her grandmother that hangs in the dining room, which makes the experience feel all the more intimate and homey.

Speaking of the interiors, the design was impressively handled by Lagomarsini herself, who sourced antique furniture and hemmed the curtains by hand. Creola has 12 seats and is open Wednesday through Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. with two seatings a night. When I heard that the Portuguese chef Nuno Sousa—of Leitão in the West Village, where I’ve enjoyed tapas and not-too-sweet margaritas—was opening a new restaurant nearby on West 10th Street, I was curious to try it.

Galo, which is in a historic 1860s carriage house, is a warm space decorated with ceramic art where you can have suckling pig, octopus that slices as smooth as butter, and tender picanha. They have an extensive Portuguese wine list, but I loved thecocktail , and the potato pavé, which was crispy and crunchy like thin slices of potato paper.

Hommali is the debut restaurant from a team of three Thai women—chef Chattchakorn “Benz” Khajornchaisan, general manager Kritayanee “Air” Promsarin and operations lead Pichalak “Picha” Srigungvarl—all Bangkok natives who became friends while working in the New York City restaurant scene. They’ve put a lot of hometown heart into Hommali, which takes its name fromYou can feel the camaraderie in the air of the cozy West Village space.

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Paintings from Bangkok’s Chatuchak Weekend Market line the walls of the den-like downstairs dining room, and dishes like tom yum seafood cocktail are served in a beautiful shell. I loved the Panang curry beef cheek and the five-spice duck with duck fat rice, plus the passionfruit cocktail with a bubble-bath-like topping, and delicious toasted rice ice cream with coconut for dessert.has built up a devoted following with her Mythily pop-ups.

Now, Chef Venkatesa’s progressive South Indian restaurant has found a brick-and-mortar home in Williamsburg. Named in honor of Venkatesa’s grandmother, the restaurant draws on her childhood in Chennai, techniques she learned while traveling across Tamil Nadu, and her fine-dining training at The French Laundry and Mourad. When I went for dinner not long after its opening in late September, every table was full. People craned their necks to look at the vibrant, artful dishes landing on each table.

I got my spoon out to scoop up all the delicious, creamy sauce of the Lamb Sukka Dumplings, which is a must-order, along with the Benne Dosa, the chicken, and the confit potato roast with sambar béarnaise, plus the “filter coffee soft-serve. ”Some of my most memorable meals have been in Brazil , and while I don’t have immediate travel plans to return to the South American culinary capital, thankfully, I have Iara.

Chef Vitor Mendes’s new restaurant in the Lower East Side takes inspiration from the Amazon Rainforest and is named for the region’s water goddess. The 60-seat, open-kitchen concept was designed by New York-based practice Studio WDM and channels the Amazon’s soil for its painterly color palette .

Menu-wise, it’s basically a who’s who of Amazonian heavyweight flavors: tapioca crisps gilded with smoked trout mousse and biquinho pepper, cheese bread with smoked eggplant dip, Brazilian red snapper stew with red palm dendê oil, tucupi, and coconut milk. If you’re looking to impress your dining mate, go for the charcoal-grilled tambaqui, a large Amazonian river fish that the team brushes with a spice blend and serves alongside stewed butter beans, tapioca fries, and açaí ketchup.sexy.

The French and New Orleans-inspired bistro, on a quiet residential street in Greenpoint, is candlelit and cozy. It’s small, but not too small. The service is attentive, with a slightly conspiratorial air that makes you feel like you’re all in on the same secret. A misstep is corrected by a heavier-than-usual wine pour.

Yes, the portions might be a bit small, but every bite is flavorful. The chef, Gabriel Borges, is from New Orleans and used to work at Chez Ma Tante down the street. Bring your date and get the pommes paillasson , the duck with honeynut squash and pickled ají dulce, and the rich chocolate tarte with crème fraîche. Why have a normal-portioned meal when an all-you-can-eat buffet is an option?

It’s a fair question to ask yourself prior to arriving at Good Time Country Buffet, which translates a cherished Southern dining tradition to the East Village. This is the third restaurant from Good Time Hospitality, the same team behind Kisa and C as in Charlie.

If you’ve been to either of the aforementioned hotspots, you’re already aware the team was born in Korea and raised in Atlanta, with both of these distinct culinary identities cleverly finding their way onto the menus. For this concept, they turned to the classic buffets they grew up going to, and programmed the menu to be a fixed-price, self-serve extravaganza. Fried chicken, collard greens, cornbread, mac and cheese, ice cream sundaes—the sky’s the limit, friends.

And as far as inspiration goes, they didn’t stop at the menus. The interiors were designed by Two Point Zero and echo classic country buffets with wood paneling, patterned wallpapers, and—rather thoughtfully—carpeted floors, which traditionally have been used to ensure seniors don’t slip and fall while getting their buffet on. This opening especially strikes a chord with co-owner David Yun, who, as a kid, joined produce delivery routes to Georgia country buffets with his father, who still works in the same role. As part of the restaurant’s research and development process, Yun rejoined his father on those routes. Humm, Daniel Humm’s first namesake restaurant, is about as buzzy as it gets.

The cavernous 7,731-square-foot space—which was home to EN Japanese Brasserie for 20 years—has been transformed by Humm and interior designer Pierre Yovanovitch, along with artists Francesco Clemente and Rashid Johnson. The room glows with light from taper candles encased in glass on each table. A sunset tile mural frames the 16-foot wood-fired hearth oven, and it all feels a little like being in another world for the night.

Everyone gets the caviar bagel, which is good , but my favorite dishes were the tomato focaccia and the milk and honeyIn a sea of nostalgic-themed restaurants, Booth’s Extra Fine should go to the top of your must-try list. It’s not a club masquerading as a steakhouse; it’s the real deal.

Chef Nick Pfannerstill, who worked at the now-closed Michelin-starred restaurant Dovetail and is co-owner of the cocktail bar Nobody Told Me, is serving smoky steaks that cast a pleasant aroma over the room, cold and balanced martinis, a butter roll that glistens, Caesar salad with garlic bread-like croutons, shrimp voodoo. Everything I had was delicious, and it was fun to try various sauces on offer, including salsa verde and aged brandy peppercorn.

For dessert, get the bourbon chocolate cake, which may fulfill my years-long search for a chocolate cake as decadent as the one in, where she covers travel, lifestyle, and fashion. Prior to going freelance in 2018, she was the style director at Who What Wear. Nicole’s work has appeared in