The Best New Movies to Watch at Home This Weekend

From a sweeping action-adventure movie to John Travolta’s directorial debut, watch these new movies at home the weekend of May 22, 2026, for free or via VOD.

New movies are streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, we at ScreenCrush have your weekly guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close.

Yeah, you’re welcome. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.. Plus, catch a new dramedy starring Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells on HBO Max, as well as a sweeping action-adventure flick starring Anthony Mackie.

A grieving widow is forced to plan the funeral of her late husband with her estranged son’s personal assistant in, a dysfunctional married couple discover they are both secretly plotting to murder each other during a cabin retreat. The dark comedy became available via VOD on May 26.follows a 10-year-old aviation enthusiast who travels from New York to Hollywood with his mother on a propeller plane, making various stops across the country.

The feel-good film directed by John Travolta hits streaming on May 29. An on-the-run Arabian princess teams up with a reluctant bandit to unite a group of warring tribes against a merciless emperor inLadies First A sexist advertising exec experiences the other side after hitting his head and waking up in an alternate universe where women hold all the power inEverything New on HBO Max in June 2026‘Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 — Rising Hope’: Premiere Date for New Episodes Revealed Netflix Just Removed the Only Way to See Every Title in Its LibraryThe Best New TV Shows You Can Watch This Week





screencrushnews / 🏆 544. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds This Week — Best Life11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds This Week

Read more »

11 Best New Costco Summer Home Finds Right Now — Best Life11 Best New Costco Summer Home Finds Right Now

Read more »

11 Best New Tractor Supply Home Finds This Week — Best Life11 Best New Tractor Supply Home Finds This Week

Read more »

11 Best New Five Below Summer Decor Finds Under $10 — Best Life11 Best New Five Below Summer Decor Finds Under $10

Read more »