The Best Neck Tweakments for a Smoother, Firmer Neck

A beauty journalist shares her experience with various neck tweakments, including wrinkle-relaxing toxins, microneedles, and dermal fillers, to achieve a smoother, firmer neck.

A huge range of treatments have emerged over recent years that can help alleviate the crepey skin and saggy jowls that plague us as we age.

As a beauty journalist, I've tried a lot of them in the name of research - and vanity. To soften the pull of vertical bands in the neck, a wrinkle-relaxing toxin such as Botox can be injected in a procedure sometimes known as the Nefertiti lift. This means a dozen or so injections, and with the tension on those bands reduced, my skin snaps back into my jaw, so it looks firmer and my neck looks softer.

Microneedles which smoothe the skin, such as Profound RF, have also made a massive difference in just one session. I did this in 2021 when we were all still wearing masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic, thankfully hiding the bruising and swelling which took a week to go.

However, the results were worth all the discomfort. Not only was my jawline more pronounced, my neck was smoother, firmer and less saggy. The skin rejuvenator using my own blood, also known as the vampire facial, has been tried by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian - where skin-rejuvenating, platelet-rich plasma is extracted from 15ml of your own blood, then injected or needled into your face.

This is made even more potent because the extracted plasma is put into a meta-cell technology machine, where it is zapped with light rays to multiply the skin-boosting growth factors and exosomes - microscopic bubbles which signal to nearby cells to trigger repair - before it is injected. Contouring for your jaw is also an option, where dermal filler is injected into the jawline to sharpen it up, which makes the neck below look a whole lot better.

It sounds counter-intuitive, but it works to disguise a jowly neck too and it lasts for between one and three years





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Neck Tweakments Wrinkle-Relaxing Toxins Microneedles Dermal Fillers Beauty And Fashion

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