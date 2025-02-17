Explore the desperation of the Axis powers and the triumph of the Allies in these gripping films set during the final days of World War II.

World War II officially began on September 1, 1939, with Nazi Germany's invasion of Poland. The war would continue to rage in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania for six years, coming to an end in 1945. However, the conflict ended in phases: the European theater ended when the Soviet Union captured the German capital of Berlin. With the Reich trapped between two Allied fronts with no means of escape, Germany formally surrendered on May 8, 1945.

The Japanese Empire was not so keen on giving up, though, and continued the war for several months in the Pacific, finally giving up on September 2, 1945, which is generally considered to be the official end of the war. There's an endless sea of films about World War II to choose from, so it's only natural that there would be films set right at the end of the war, showing the desperation of the Axis as supplies and morale dwindle. These are the best movies set during the end of World War II, which allow viewers to really feel the sense of accomplishment brought by the Allied victory through their screens. 10 'Blood & Gold' (2023) Directed by Peter Thorwarth Blood & Gold went for more of a fictitious, action-oriented angle where realism isn't necessarily the biggest concern, so those looking for historical accuracy ought to look elsewhere. But for those who aren't bothered at all by some more unique or unconventional stories, Blood & Gold proves to be a pretty fun ride, perfect for fans of Inglourious Basterds or classic heist or treasure-hunting films. The story is set during the last days of World War II, as Germany becomes surrounded by Allied forces. As the Soviet army creeps ever closer, a German SS officer embarks on a hunt for a lost Jewish treasure somewhere in the city, while one of his comrades is more concerned with finding his daughter. This German flick is pretty underrated and isn't anything groundbreaking, but it does a pretty good job for what it is, embodying the chaos felt by the German public as the jaws of the Allies began to close around them. 9 'Flags of Our Fathers' (2006) Directed by Clint Eastwood Flags of Our Fathers is set during the Pacific Theatre of World War II, following the events of the Battle of Iwo Jima, which occurred from February to March of 1945, just a few months before the German surrender. Iwo Jima was the first Japanese island captured by the Allied forces and is perhaps most remembered for the iconic photo of a group of American GIs raising their flag over Mount Suribachi during the battle. Flags of Our Fathers focuses on these very same individuals, depicting the Battle of Iwo Jima through the eyes of these very real people, many of whom did not survive. There are some glaring issues in Flags of Our Fathers, but for the most part, it's perfectly enjoyable, though critics were particular about certain aspects. While it's entertaining, there are definitely better films about Iwo Jima out there. 8 'Fury' (2014) Directed by David Ayer Fury centers on the lives of an M4 Sherman Tank Crew in the American armed forces, who are proceeding into the heart of Germany after breaking through the defensive Siegfried Line and crossing the Rhine. It is the Spring of 1945, and Germany's defeat is only a matter of weeks away, as Soviet and Western military officials race each other to reach the German capital. Though Fury does not ever take place in Berlin, it takes viewers to various villages and hamlets in the German countryside, where it becomes apparent that the war is already won. German soldiers grow increasingly desperate, and though they have superior firepower when it comes to tanks, their numbers are no match for the advancing Western Allies. The air is heavy and grim, even if it is spelling disaster for the clearly defined forces of evil. Despite its macabre ambiance, Fury was praised not only by viewers but also by veterans and is one of the most exciting and action-packed films set during the end of the war





