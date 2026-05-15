This article highlights the diverse range of Netflix movies released so far in 2026, including their genre diversity and box-office success.

The best movies on Netflix in 2026 so far come from different genres, and some are better than others. Netflix 's roster of movies keeps growing every month, with many licensed films and Netflix Original movies making the streaming service an evergreen destination. 2026 is no different year for the streaming giant, as several exciting movies have been added to Netflix 's roster of releases.

There is something for everyone, with global smash hits coming from genres like sci-fi, action, thriller, comedy, and more. If you are looking for a thrilling movie to watch, Netflix likely has you covered. The year is not even at its halfway mark yet, and we already have Netflix movies that dominated global charts, have become universally acclaimed, and even broken all-time records for the streaming service





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Netflix Movies 2026 Thrilling Universal Acclaim Global Smash Hits

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