The Best Movie Trilogies to Watch

Looking for a movie trilogy to watch? Look no further! From action films and space operas to high-fantasy epics and Western adventures, we've got you covered with these remarkable movie trilogies that you'll want to rewatch over and over again.

For those who don't want to commit to binging an entire television series but aren't simply satisfied with a standalone film entry, look no further than the best movie trilogies around.

From action films and space operas to high-fantasy epics and Western adventures, there's something for everyone if you look hard enough. Of course, you've come here so that you don't have to look at all... Don't worry, we've got you covered with these remarkable movie trilogies that you'll want to rewatch over and over again. Who knows, maybe you'll love them more this time around than you did the last!

The 'Bourne' Trilogy (2002-2007) If you weren't paying attention in the early 2000s, then you might not understand the hype surrounding the original Bourne trilogy. From Doug Liman's original The Bourne Identity to Paul Greengrass' immediate follow-ups, The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum, this was the action movie trilogy that folks couldn't get enough of.

Matt Damon shines here as Jason Bourne, an amnesiac with mysterious connections to the CIA who is being followed by men who want him dead. Talk about a killer premise. Those first three Bourne movies are a complete saga that honors Robert Ludlum's original novels and pushes the action to the limit with the frenetic shaky camera movements and quick-cut editing that would come to characterize this era of action flicks.

Although a standalone sequel, The Bourne Legacy, came out after, it didn't follow Bourne himself, and so we won't consider it a part of this trilogy. If you find yourself still craving more afterward, Damon and Greengrass reunited for Jason Bourne in 2016.

'Planet of the Apes' Reboot Trilogy (2011-2017) After Tim Burton's failed Planet of the Apes reboot, director Rupert Wyatt took the franchise in a new direction with a prequel titled Rise of the Planet of the Apes. The new take follows the ape Caesar (Andy Serkis) as he becomes intelligent due to a drug called ALZ-112.

But as this experimental concoction is released, the rest of the world's apes follow suit, eventually taking over in the Matt Reeves-directed sequels Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes. These three films single-handedly proved that Planet of the Apes wasn't dead, but more than that, they showed us that non-human protagonists in live-action films have more potential than we thought.

This surprisingly heartfelt trilogy is simply excellent, with each installment getting better than the last. While War was followed up by a sequel, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, set generations later, it's not required viewing. If anything, consider revisiting the original 1968 film once you're done with all three.

Taylor Sheridan's 'American Frontier' Trilogy (2015-2017) It's not often that the creative vision of a screenwriter spread across three separate (and non-related) films by three separate directors is considered a trilogy, but in the case of Taylor Sheridan we'll make an exception. Sheridan's American Frontier trilogy consists of Denis Villeneuve's Sicario, David Mackenzie's Hell or High Water, and Sheridan's own Wind River. All three neo-Western films are gritty explorations of the modern American West - and each one is superb.

With similar themes of fatherhood, poverty, corruption, and violence, Sheridan paints a damning picture of contemporary America that rivals the Old West era itself. Sure, there is some levity involved, but this is a thematic trilogy that is not for the faint of heart. Of all three of these films, only Sicario has thus far gotten a sequel, though a Wind River follow-up is also pending release.

Gore Verbinski's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Trilogy (2003-2007) Okay, yes, there are technically five Pirates of the Caribbean movies. However, if you're just looking to be entertained by a complete trilogy that closes out the saga with style, then stick to only the first three films directed by Gore Verbinski. Subtitled The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man's Chest, and At World's End, respectively, Verbinski's swashbuckling Pirates saga is among the most charming and entertaining trilogies on this list.

From daring swordplay to high-stakes supernatural flair, it's got everything. As Disney's first venture into PG-13 territory, Pirates of the Caribbean resurrected the swashbuckling adventure by proving that younger audiences could handle dark and thematic material (and that such material did not have to be overly explicit to entertain older viewers).

It's a near-perfect four-quadrant trilogy that is best remembered by the phenomenal performances by Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swan. And, to this day, the effects still hold up





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