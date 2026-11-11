The Best Mascaras for Older Women Have a Magical Way of Opening Up the Eyes

These formulas step in to lift the lashes—and the spirits—up.

Time changes everything, including our eyelashes.

“As we mature, our lashes can naturally become finer, shorter, and less full, so I’m always looking for the best mascaras for older women to bring back that beautiful definition and volume,” says Melinda Melrose, Dolce & Gabbana Beauty’s global makeup expert. According to Melrose, those best-in-class mascara formulas add definition, lift, and an elegant flutter to any makeup look, and they’re easy to incorporate into an. Her technique?

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“Start right at the root, gently twist the wand as you sweep upward,” she says. “Really focus on lifting those lashes rather than just coating them with product. The goal is to open up the eyes, not weigh them down. ” J. Brandon Correa, YSL Beauty’s national makeup artist, finds that the right mascara can enhance the appearance of each individual lash.

“Definition can be just as impactful as volume, especially when working with mature eyes,” he says. “Ultimately, creating beautiful lashes isn’t always about adding more; it’s about understanding how to enhance what is naturally there. ” A light-handed approach is especially flattering on mature women.

“Going too bold can weigh the eyes down and make them appear smaller,” celebrity makeup artistnotes. “Use feather-light strokes to avoid applying too much product at once. It is always easier to add than take away. ” She also advises moving the wand in one direction, working from the base of the lashes to the tips in clean, precise strokes.

“This helps the product distribute evenly,” she explains. “Avoid back-and-forth motions, which increase the likelihood of clumps. ” Since sagging skin can make the lashes harder to reach, it also pays to know a few hacks for making application a breeze. To wit: “I take the makeup wand and slightly bend it so it’s more at a 45-degree angle,” says Chicago-based hair and makeup artist.

“This allows you to hold the mascara wand at a more comfortable angle while getting closer to the lash line. ” Meanwhile, Riner likes using a wand with “small, tooth-like bristles” for easy, ultra-precise application. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to find a formula that curls, lifts, lengthens, and separates.

Ahead, see the mascaras pro makeup artists and, whose clients include 87-year-old Jane Fonda—plus some of his own family members.

“This is my mom’s favorite mascara,” Barose says. “It has the perfect slim brush and a rich formula that adds drama to the lashes in one, clump-free coat. ” Barose notes that small fiber brushes like Chanel’s are ideal for applying mascara, as they coat the lashes evenly and help prevent clumping. : My lashes are long, but they’re definitely not thick or dense with hair.

Though I’m not into volumizing formulas every day, this is the one I reach for when I’m looking for a little more, or when I have a full eye makeup look on. I don’t find the formula to be heavy, but I still often wipe off the wand right before applying to keep my thinner lashes from getting spidery.

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Made with 99% naturally-derived ingredients, “This mascara is like the green juice of your makeup bag,” Dionne Phillips, founder of D’Lashes Lash and Wellness Spa in Beverly Hills, previously told “It’s clean, nourishing, and surprisingly powerful. ” The mascara’s dual-sided brush is known to grab every lash—even the baby lashes near the inner corners of the eyes. Plus, the formula is lightweight.

“No flaking, no heavy buildup; just lifted, healthy-looking lashes that feel like a natural extension of your own,” Phillips said. Because the formula has shea butter and beeswax, it’s moisturizing and ideal for those with sensitive eyes. And because it washes off easily with just water, the removal process is also gentle. I typically coat my lower lashes with a lot of caution .

The lash-grabbing spikes in Ilia’s brush make it easy to coat that bottom layer with smudge-defying precision. Overall, my eyes look so much more99% naturally derived; ophthalmologist-tested; suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers; resists flaking and smudging for up to 12 hours; removes with warm water Dual-sided brush makes it easy to coat and separate even hard-to-reach lashes; easy to remove with warm water, a celebrity makeup artist for clients like Jennifer Tilly, who’s 66.

“The curling formula lifts the lashes and opens the eyes, while also providing both volume and length. It’s also smudge-resistant. ” Celebrity makeup artistis also a fan of the formula, which is enriched with cornflower water to condition eyelashes and soothe irritated eyes.

“This gives the lashes the instant volume I like with a silky feel and full bristle brush that helps to lift the lashes,” Molloy previously toldeditors , this lightweight, Japanese-made tubing mascara became a new favorite when it launched in September. Ideal for a minimalist makeup look, the volumizing product feels more like a tint than a traditional mascara. , celebrity makeup artist for the likes of Mindy Kaling, is also on board with Merit’s easy-on-the-eyes formulas.

“Thesecan be removed using only lukewarm water, which prevents you from damaging or losing lashes from vigorously rubbing them to remove makeup,” he says. Pro tip: The brand recommends applying the formula to wet lashes for a more dramatic look. I didn’t know I was interested in the minimalist lash look until I tried Merit’s. Well, the Clean Volume Mascara, to be particular.

The Japanese-made tubing formula is the lightest I’ve ever used—giving my lashes an almost-tinted effect. More often than not, it’s the mascara I’m wearing. —’s favorite mascaras for lift and length , Westman Atelier’s plant-based mascara was also made to deliver maximum volume—a boon for lashes that have lost density over time.

Made with nourishing shea butter, the formula also has a botanical wax blend that gives it a creamy, buildable texture, and its pigment, available in black and brown, is made of a vegan ester with intense payoff. Its hourglass-shaped wand has no shortage of fans atThe chubby brush lifts and separates in the most natural way—without depositing a ton of mascara on my lashes and then flaking.

I can’t help myself from rubbing my eyes throughout the day, and this one I can use worry- and mess-free! ”—Oversized wand can be tricky to maneuver around smaller eyeshas a devotee in DeMann, whose clients mostly fall into the 50-plus age range.

“If you want crazy-big, very thicklashes, this Charlotte Tilbury is a dream,” she says of the mascara most akin to a set of lash extensions. With jojoba waxes to condition the lashes, the mascara also has a special technology called “lash vinyl-black wrap tech,” which is infused with polymers to plump each individual hair. What’s more, it’s resistant to smudging, flaking, and clumping. Can I just say: I love Charlotte Tilbury’s use of exclamation points.

The outer packaging on this boldly promises ‘curl effect! ’ and a quote from Charlotte herself, ‘the bigger the better, darling! ’ so I was already smiling when I swiped it on. Punctuation aside, the product does deliver—and emphatically I purposely skipped the curler to see if the curved wand does, indeed, create a lift—it does. It also separated my lashes and gave them a franned-out, fringed effect. ” —Best for Hooded Eyes She may be biased, but Melrose has a soft spot for Dolce & Gabbana’s volumizing formula.

“What I love about this,” she says, “is that it delivers that gorgeous, lifted, fuller-looking lash effect while allowing you to build the intensity to your preference. ” She adds that the formula is enriched with D-panthenol, which helps condition, hydrate, and strengthen lashes; it also features Calabrian Orange, which helps protect lashes against daily wear and tear.

As for the helix-shaped brush, “what makes it particularly useful is its ability to catch even those tiny, hard-to-reach lashes, especially around the inner corners,” Melrose says.

“When you’re working with hooded eyes, every little lash counts. ”I have hooded eyes, so I perked right up when Melrose mentioned that this helix-shaped brush serves them well. To my delight, I found that she was right—it was a cinch to grab even the teeniest lashes, and the short, spiky bristles really helped with the grip. One coat of this delivered even, clump-free coverage and gave my lashes a noticeable lift, particularly at the outer edges.

Therea bit of transfer, so I’d use setting spray right away; then, once it’s locked in, it’s nice for a subtly glam, everyday look. —Designed to lengthen, lift, and define the lashes, this so-called “sculpting formula” gives lashes a longer, more defined look—like they’ve been to a Pilates class, if you will.

“One of my favorite features of Lash Latex is its precision lash sculpting brush, designed with 496 densely packed micro-bristles that can capture even the shortest of lashes,” says Correa. “This allows for a more precise application from root to tip, creating visible length, lift, and separation without excessive buildup. ” For anyone with sparse or thinning lashes, his technique is to concentrate the initial application at the roots, then gently and slowly lift upwards before sweeping through the ends.

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“This emphasizes the appearance of greater density at the lash line while elongating the appearance of the lashes,” he notes. “The result is a fuller-looking lash line that still feels refined and effortless. ”The lightweight formula holds curl without weighing lashes downthat this mascara is “the most important part” of her makeup routine—she uses the volumizing product on both her upper and lower lashes.

The formula is designed to deliver dramatic volume and length in just one coat, and it’s infused with hydrolyzed collagen, biotin, and peptides to strengthen the lashes. Meanwhile, its tapered brush coats lashes from root to tip. In all, the mascara lifts, separates, and delivers a fuller-looking lash line suitable for a red-carpet event—or for a holiday party. This formula amazes me because it seems to lengthen lashes on the spot, like a magic trick.

I used it a few times over the summer, and it stayed in place even on the steamiest nights; it’s also relatively easy to wash off. Overall, it’s the one I’d recommend if you want lashes that keep going and going like the Energizer bunny, minus the lash extensions. —Everything You Need to KnowFor older women, Paul recommends mascaras that offer both volume and length, since lashes can lose density and become shorter as the hair-growth cycle slows down.

“Curling mascaras are also great, because they provide lift to the lashes that really helps to open up the eyes,” he says. This is key for older women: Over time, biological factors such as the loss of orbital fat and weakening eyelid muscles can make the eyes appear smaller. As for Bryan, “I tend to prefer lightweight or tubing mascaras,” he says.

“I find these types of mascaras don’t put a lot of stress on the eyelashes and still provide ample support and lift. ”For older clients, “I like to look for mascaras that contain nutrient-rich ingredients to help condition and treat the lashes over time,” Bryan says.

“I personally tend to steer away from waterproof mascaras to avoid them possibly flaking into the eyes. ” According to Paul, customers should also consider wand size.

“Smaller, deep-set, and hooded eyes do best with smaller brushes that can reach every lash, even into the corners of the eye, without creating a mess on the eyelids,” he says. “Larger eyes work well with mascaras that have big, fluffy wands. ”For sparse lashes, Paul recommends choosing volumizing mascaras that will build the lash to create the illusion of fullness.

“It’s also great to pair a mascara with a primer likethat not only builds up the lash before mascara but also nourishes and strengthens the lashes as you wear it,” he says. Wand shape comes into play here, too, and Bryan recommends amping up sparse lashes with a mascara that has a smaller brush that’s easy to control.

“That way, you can build up volume and length without clumping the sparse hairs together with a larger brush,” he says. Thinning lashes should also consider formulas that feature conditioning ingredients like botanical oils, butters, and waxes which help limit breakage. According to Paul, the best way to choose a mascara color is to consider one’s overall color intensity.

“Brunettes pair well with black mascara, blondes and redheads with, and navy works well with grey hair,” he says. He adds that navy mascaras are also ideal for tired eyes on anyone.

“They enhance the whites of the eyes to make them appear well-rested and bright,” he says. Paul says choosing where to place your mascara depends on a few factors.

“If you are aiming for a lifted appearance, then only wear mascara on the upper lashes,” he says. “However, if looking more lifted isn’t a concern, then you can also apply mascara to lower lashes. ” A hack to get the best of both worlds: apply brown or navy mascara on the lower lashes to add subtle definition.

“Then, apply black mascara on the upper lashes to really define and open the eyes,” Paul suggests. The key to removing mascara is to avoid tugging at the eyes.

“Eye makeup removal is one of the most overlooked steps in a beauty routine, yet it is absolutely critical to maintaining healthy skin and lashes,” pro makeup artist Lauren D’Amelio Ventre. “After nearly two decades in the beauty industry, working with everyone from brides to celebrities, I’ve seen how improper removal can age the eye area prematurely or lead to irritation, and how the right products can completely transform the skin’s resilience.

” You want to choose something with slip to seamlessly remove water-resistant or long-wearing eyeshadow, eyeliner, or concealer. Start with a micellar water or cleansing oil, then cleanse with your face wash and rinse with warm water. When we test and review a product, we take a holistic approach to deliver well-rounded product recommendations.

First, we lean on’s vast network of experts—from board-certified dermatologists to celebrity makeup artists—to gain professional acumen on the industry’s standout products, ones these specialists would actually use on their clients. We pair their expertise with our editorial best practices to curate the thoughtful edits you read on our site. As it relates to mascaras for older women, we selected the best based on the following characteristics: ingredients, wand shape, shade range, mascara type, whether it’s waterproof, and additional features.

To do this, we paired our own personal tests of each formula with expert guidance and reviewer insights to determine which we would recommend to you. Melinda Melrosewith over a decade of industry experience. Ever on a quest for the perfect dewy blush, she has an equal fixation on fragrance, celebrity beauty secrets, and anything French. She holds a bachelor's degree in art history from The University of Chicago and has ...