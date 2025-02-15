The Best MacBook Accessories to Streamline Your Workflow

This article recommends the best MacBook accessories to enhance your workflow and maximize your MacBook's potential. It covers power adapters for charging, laptop cases for protection and style.

MacBooks have become more battery efficient, but you should still carry a spare charger when you head out the door. The default one in the box is bulky and can recharge only one device at a time, so try these alternatives. For more charging picks, check out our Best Work-From-Home Gear and Best Portable Battery Packs guides. This is one of the slimmest and most compact 65-watt chargers I've ever tested.

It dished out nearly 60 watts to the 2020 MacBook Pro with M1 and fully recharged it in an hour and a half (from 0 to 100 percent!). It has a soft-touch feel that's a nice upgrade over most plasticky chargers, and the plugs fold in sideways so it maintains a slim profile. It stayed put in several outlets and, since the USB-C port is at the bottom, it never fell off the wall, unlike certain chunky chargers. Best of all, you get a braided, 6-foot, 100-watt cable in the box. I'm constantly on the go, and I tend to forget to pack either my iPhone charger or MacBook charger. Apple's dual-port USB-C power adapter has saved me many late-night trips to Best Buy. It comes with two USB-C ports, which lets me recharge my MacBook Air and iPhone simultaneously. It's pretty compact, so I toss it into my duffle bag or tote. It's rated at 35 watts, so it's powerful enough to recharge an iPad Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and more. It will recharge a MacBook Air just fine, though more power-hungry MacBook Pro models will require something more powerful. If you have a MacBook Pro, go for Satechi's 108-watt wall charger. It's on the larger side, but it's not as big as the one from Apple. It comes with three USB-C ports, each with the ability to charge at 100 watts if only one device is connected—perfect for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, if you want to charge three gadgets at once, it'll charge them at 45, 30, and 30 watts, respectively, 58, 30, and 20 watts, or 65, 20, and 20 watts, depending on what you're charging. The plug folds up too. Nomad 65-Watt Dual-Port Charger for $65: With this charger, you get two ports, each of which can output 65 watts when used alone. Plug two devices in and the top will deliver 45 watts and the bottom can do 20 watts. The plugs fold up, and it looks super sleek. Satechi 165-Watt GaN Four-Port Charger for $120: If you have a lot of devices around your desk, this is a handy-dandy charger. It has a little stand to prop it up and a short cord that goes out to an outlet. The four USB-C ports output 100 watts each, but you can get enough power to juice up two MacBook Pro models simultaneously. It doesn't take much to scratch or ding the aluminum on a MacBook. It's smart to get a laptop case or sleeve to keep it safe. This case is available for a few MacBook models, but I've been using it with the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021). It has precise cutouts for all the ports, rubberized feet that prevent it from sliding, and ventilation to keep the MacBook from overheating. For this specific model, the case comes in clear, pink, and black. It does add a noticeable heft to the 16-inch MacBook Pro—which is already a heavy laptop. If you want a more fun, eccentric laptop case, Casetify has plenty of options. I've been using this adorable case I'm Busy MacBook case by tabetaaii for the 13-inch MacBook Air (2022). It's durable, the cutouts are accurate for all the ports, and the rubberized feet at the bottom keep it in place. As with most cases, it does add some weight to it. If you choose one of the clear cases (like the ones I've been testing) the matte finish can be a fingerprint magnet, but it's easy to wipe off. I tested the standard versions, but Casetify discontinued those. You will, however, have the choice between its Impact and Bounce cases which come equipped with bumpers on the sides for extra protection. They're more expensive, but if you're the type that drops their MacBook often, it's likely the better choice for you. The 15-inch MacBook Air (8/10, WIRED Recommends) in Starlight is stunning, but it's tough to conceal scratches or dings on such a faint colo





