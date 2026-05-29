The best lakes in the U.S. for a scenic summer getaway

From iconic mountain lakes to one of America’s favorite fishing holes, these lakes are the perfect summer vacation for travelers looking to escape crowded beaches.

From iconic mountain lakes to one of America’s favorite fishing holes, these lakes are the perfect summer vacation for travelers looking to escape crowded beaches.

A group paddle boards on the bright blue waters of Lake Tahoe. Lake Tahoe offers the ultimate mountain escape, with summer activities like kayaking, hiking, and boating. Lake getaways often spawn memories that last a lifetime, like canoe camping in the wilderness, learning how to fish, or finally mastering wakeboard or water skis. , a travel booking platform featuring a directory of more than 2,100 lakes worldwide.

“It offers a chance to slow down, spend time with family and friends, and get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. ” They range from the colossal Great Lakes—which holds a whopping 21 percent of the world’s fresh water—to New England’s many “ponds,” and the lofty alpine tarns of the Rockies and Sierra Nevada. North America’s largest alpine lake floats at 6,222 feet above sea level in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Also known as “Big Blue,” Lake Tahoe is renowned for itsTahoe offers numerous ways to get out on the water, including paddleboarding across a mirror-like surface that reflects the surrounding peaks and forest. Stretching 50 miles into the wilderness, this fjord-like body of water fills a stunning glacier-carved valley in the Cascades Range of northern Washington.with tours and tasting rooms overlook the lake’s southern extreme.

Many offer outdoor seating and live music in the summer, like the annual At the lake’s north end, ferries transport travelers from Chelan town to remote Stehekin village. From there, you can trek into Blue skies reflect off the surface of Alaska's Lake Clark.

Only accessible by small bush plane from Anchorage or Homer, Lake Clark National Park sees The coast is home to the park’s photogenic grizzlies, but the wider lake region sees plenty of other critters, including caribou, Dall sheep, moose, wolves, and more than 100 species of birds. Half the fun is getting to this remote park. The only way to reach Lake Clark is by flying over some of Alaska’s most spectacular landscapes, from Anchorage to Port Alsworth.

Tucked up in the Idaho Panhandle, Lake Coeur d’Alene has been luring visitors to its striking deep-blue waters since the late 19th-century. Whether you go solo or board a lake charter, fishing in the area is superb. Rainbow trout, kokanee salmon, and largemouth bass are among the many species filling the lake.

Spread along the north shore, Coeur d’Alene city bustles with waterfront dining and lodging, as well as art galleries, lake cruises, shoreline hikes, a golf course with a floating green, and even scuba diving to view sunken Model-T Fords and The lake area’s microclimate is ideal for growing sweet Flathead cherries. Visitors can sample the fruit at U-pick farms or during the, is where locals head for camping and hiking, as well as paddling out to Wild Horse Island to see bighorn sheep, bald eagles, and the island’s namesake wild horses.

Who says the Caribbean is the only place you can swim in turquoise water? Straddling the Utah-Idaho border—at 6,000 feet in the Rockies —Bear Lake’s summer water temperature averages a warm 68-72 degrees. Stretching a mile along the Idaho shore,’s waterfront camping and shallow waters are ideal for swimming and paddle sports. Over on the Utah side, around a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City, Garden City has the area’s largest selection of dining and accommodations around Bear Lake.

With more than 800 miles of shoreline, this Ozarks oasis has plenty of ways to cool off during the summer. A fisherman paddles his kayak through the cypress swamp near Uncertain, Texas. Fishers have the chance to catch largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish in the maze of flooded cypress trees and lily pads of Caddo Lake State Park.

Surrounded by gator-filled bayous and one of the nation’s largest flooded bald cypress forests, Caddo could easily be the setting for a Southern Gothic novel.is the best place to stay on the Texas side, which offers a choice of campsites, screened shelters, and historic cabins constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s. Tent camping and RV hook-ups are available at Earl G. Williamson Park, on the Louisiana side.

With its lakeside inns and Squam Lake Market Place for picnic fixings, Holderness village makes an excellent base for climbing West Rattlesnake Mountain or exploring the rest of the New Hampshire Lakes Region.rents pontoons and Boston whalers for exploring on your own. Or hop aboard one of the daily summertime loon cruises by theNew England’s largest natural lake was also a maritime battleground during both the American Revolution and the War of 1812.

The Finger Lakes region of Upstate New York traces its viticulture roots to 1829—a full decade before the first grapes were planted in California’s Napa Valley. The soils and microclimate around Cayuga Lake are especially suited for growing cool-climate wines, now featured at the more than 10 wineries along the Pair tastings with a visit to the Cayuga Museum of History and Art and the botanic gardens on the Cornell University campus at the lake’s south end.

This little lake on the outskirts of Boston has a huge reputation. In the 1840s, naturalist Henry David Thoreau spent two years living alone in a lakeside cabin, a sojourn that helped inspire the global environmental movement. Modern-day visitors take dips at the sandy beach, paddle across the lake, or hike a leafy shoreline trail to the site of A sailboat cruises along on Grand Traverse Bay in Traverse City, Michigan.

Shielded from wind by rolling hills, Grand Traverse Bay has the ideal conditions for scenic open-water cruising. A lone kayaker sits on Lake Michigan. As one of the largest freshwater bodies on Earth, Lake Michigan offers an"inland ocean" experience for kayakers. While the Great Lakes region is known for its big cities like Chicago and Milwaukee, charming small towns also spangle the shore of “America’s Third Coast.

” Lake Michigan is big enough to churn up sizeable waves at places like New Buffalo, Michigan, and Sheboygan, Wisconsin, two hotbeds of Great Lakes surfing. One of America’s favorite fishing holes, Wisconsin’s largest inland lake brings more than a dozen game species, from walleye and bass to sturgeon, perch, and catfish. Each year, thousands of anglers head to the lake for fishing competitions, including the family-friendly, catch-and-release Winnebago Walleye Series in the late spring and early summer.

Many of the lake area’s summer festivals revolve around fishing too. Held on the waterfront in Fond du Lac,Created in the 1930s behind a dam built by the Tennessee Valley Authority, Norris Lake has evolved from its original power-generating purpose into one of the South’s major aquatic playgrounds. Taking a page from the Acapulco playbook, Norris offers various ways to dive into the lake, including Jumping Rock at Captain’s Cove,Joe Yogerst is a freelance writer based in San Diego, California.

He reports on travel, history, wildlife, and national parks around the world.





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