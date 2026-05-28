The Best L'Oréal Paris Products for Sagging Skin, According to Experts

The Best L’Oréal Paris Products for Sagging Skin

As we age, the downward shift—sagging of the jowls, neck, and cheeks—is a natural effect of gravity. Collagen and elastin, proteins that give skin structure and firmness, can start breaking down as early as our 20s.

Factors like rapid weight loss from a GLP-1 medication or cumulative sun damage can accelerate this process. While in-office treatments such as radiofrequency can stimulate collagen, lift and tighten, the right topical product can also deliver visible benefits. Board-certified dermatologist "I don't think there's a beauty company that has spent as much energy on R&I as L'Oréal Paris," says Maxfield.

The brand, which has long been committed to developing proven, science-backed skincare, has recently invested resources into addressing the visible effects of GLP-1 use on skin, including loss of firmness. In a consumer test of 100 GLP-1 users, three-quarters reported that their skin looked firmer after using thefor one month.

Beyond those experiencing rapid weight loss, Maxfield recommends the product for anyone looking to prevent or address Keep scrolling for more derm-approved, budget-friendly L'Oréal Paris picks formulated to firm and plump and to learn more about how and why sagging skin occurs. Sagging skin can be caused by the decline of collagen, elastin, and fat due to factors like age or rapid weight loss. These elements provide structure that makes our skin appear firm and youthful.

"In our late 20s and early 30s, we start to see a one percent decline a year in our collagen, and then once we hit menopause, we can lose 30 percent of our collagen in the first five years," says board-certified dermatologist. Two factors that can speed up this natural process are sun damage—"Eighty percent of skin aging, which includes the loss of collagen, occurs from the sun," Maxfield notes—and rapid weight loss.

"When patients are on GLP-1s, one of the primary concerns is increased laxity in the skin," Henry says. The loss of fat and a degradation of collagen and elastin all contribute to this effect.

“It's like the table is shrinking, but the size of the tablecloth stays the same, causing draping and laxity,” she says. Whether you're going on a GLP-1 or just want to curate a proactive skin-aging routine, Henry suggests looking for ingredients that protect the collagen you have, and stimulate production of new stores.

"Getting your skin in the best functional state will make it more resilient and less likely to sag," she says. Both retinol and peptides can improve skin firmness by stimulating collagen and elastin production. Henry and Maxfield also recommend hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate, and antioxidants to prevent the degradation of collagen.

"It has pro retinol to firm, hyaluronic acid to give you an immediate plumping effect and hydration, and vitamin C to protect collagen and brighten," Henry says. "It helps improve the structure and elasticity of the skin so you have snap back instead of sagging.

" In addition to noting the firming effects, four-fifths of GLP-1 users who participated in the product's consumer study agreed they feel more confident about their skin after four weeks of use. Peptides are amino acids that signal the skin to produce collagen and elastin, promoting firmness and targeting visible signs of aging.

Maxfield recommends the"Some of the peptides in the complex help with the structural component of the skin, creating long-lasting results, and others help to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles which are also accentuated by the changes from weight loss," he says. There are fat pads under the eyes. With age and rapid weight loss, the area can look sunken in, causing the face as a whole to look less youthful.

To prevent and address these effects as a complement to a firming serum and moisturizer, Maxfield highlights the innovative.

“It has hyaluronic acid to give the area fullness and caffeine to constrict the blood vessels,” he says. It also features a unique triple-roller applicator with three cooling, stainless steel balls to give the eye contours a refreshing, de-puffing massage with each use.





harpersbazaarus / 🏆 467. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best Beauty Products on Sale for Beauty Insider MembersA writer shares their favorite beauty products on sale for Beauty Insider members, including discounts up to 50 percent off and 30 percent off for Paula’s Choice products.

Read more »

11 Best New Target Summer Home Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now — Best Life11 Best New Target Summer Home Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Read more »

11 Best New Marshalls Finds That Look Really Expensive — Best Life11 Best New Marshalls Finds That Look Really Expensive

Read more »

11 Best New HomeGoods Coastal Decor Finds — Best Life11 Best New HomeGoods Coastal Decor Finds

Read more »