The Best June Nail Tends Are All About Embracing a Soft Girl Summer

Aura, mermaid chrome, and blooming gel define the start of the season.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsAn account already exists for this email address, please log in.have taken over, and nails are following right behind.

June manicures are moving away from overly precise nail art and leaning intotrending together as the color story. After years of ultra-minimal manicures dominating trend cycles, nails are finally starting to feel fun again. Here are my favorite nail inspiration photos for the month of June.aren’t going anywhere for summer, but they do look noticeably softer this time around.

The newer versions mirror the watercolor makeup trend currently everywhere on my feeds: hazy color,and watercolor-inspired designs that spread organically across the nail. I absolutely love how you can have fun with the design—like the unexpected snakeskin-and-floral nail combination here.

“If I had to pick one finish to dominate next month, it’s definitely glazed or pearl chrome,” says Prince. “It elevates even just a solid color so well. ” Unlike the mirror-like chrome manicures that dominated past summers, this version has a softer glow—moreNail art is getting playful again, just in a more scaled-back way.

Rather than piling on a ton of nail jewelry, people are opting for tiny accents scattered throughout a manicure—little pearls, droplets,Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsand soft browns together, which sounds unexpected but actually works beautifully. Mixed together, the shades resemble pieces of sea glass washed up on the shore: soft and slightly translucent.

“Lots of clients are asking for color blocking,” says Prince, noting that brighter shades and playful combinations are everywhere heading into summer. More than anything, the trend feels joyful. An easy way to do this? AFor over 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, beauty trends, investigative packages, and more.

When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand. CraftedByAPrince is a boundary-pushing nail artist known for transforming fingertips into bold works of art. Blending high fashion, cultural storytelling, and editorial edge, Prince has become a go-to creator for brands like OPI, DND, Presto Gel, and The Trevor Project.

Their signature style is more than aesthetic—it’s a movement in self-expression.where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at





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