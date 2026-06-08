The text discusses the popularity of isekai anime, which features protagonists with godlike powers in a new world. It highlights the best isekai anime with underdog protagonists who start in unfavorable circumstances and have to fight to survive or become strong. The text also mentions Hell Mode, an anime where a hardcore gamer intentionally chooses the highest difficulty level, giving him a tough start as a baby with minimal magic power.

Isekai anime has gained popularity for presenting escapist stories where many protagonists are blessed with godlike powers upon arriving in a new world. However, the best isekai anime with underdog protagonists not only features characters who start in the most unfavorable circumstances imaginable but also those who have to fight tooth and nail to survive or become strong.

While the genre has given rise to great series like The Great Cleric, where a protagonist without natural talent undergoes training but has a long way to go, and The Weakest Tamer Began A Journey to Pick Up Trash, which depicts a harrowing life and focuses on survival, there are isekai stories that show faster signs that characters can reach the top with effort and dedication. While some don't take the time to showcase the protagonist's gradual growth as deeply as others, these isekai anime have some of the best examples of how underdog heroes can become overpowered.

Hell Mode: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing Underdog Isekai protagonists usually struggle due to having a significant handicap. But it's hard to find someone who intentionally makes things harder for themselves other than Allen from Hell Mode. In Hell Mode, a 35-year-old gamer unknowingly gets reincarnated after signing up for a game. Despite choosing to be a summoner, the class with the greatest potential, he does so on the highest difficulty level.

This gives Allen a tough start as a baby with a humble background, level 1 stats, and minimal magic power that only allows him to summon a grasshopper and a rat





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Isekai Anime Underdog Protagonists Fast Signs Of Becoming Overpowered Allen From Hell Mode Hell Mode Hardcore Gamer Highest Difficulty Level Summoner Class With The Greatest Potential

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