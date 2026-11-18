Where to stay in this glittering metropolis.

Gin fans will delight in the gorgeous lobby bar, where you can choose from nearly 100 locally crafted varieties under a ceiling that’s inspired by.

At NiNi restaurant, vegetables are the star of the breakfast spread; the rest of the day calls for French Riviera cuisine with a Japanese twist, like a kabocha pumpkin soup de pistou. And if you have time for a dip, you’ll find an indoor pool with a beautiful outdoor terrace just next to the spa. A complimentary car service is available to book within a three-mile radius of the hotel.

Also read Disneyland Resort Expands Club-Level Concierge Lounges Across Three Hotels

However, reservations are only available day-of and morning slots book up quickly—call as early as midnight if you’re keen on securing a ride. Every few years there’s a hotel that garners so much attention it becomes an icon before it even opens. In 2024, that title belonged to Janu Tokyo.

The flagship of Aman’s long-awaited sister brand, Janu Tokyo trades in zen and serenity for a more energetic approach to hospitality, perhaps best exhibited by the property’s whopping eight food and beverage venues. The hotel also offers a robustthat spans four floors, housing one of the city’s largest gyms, a 25-meter pool, and an extensive spa. Once you’re ready to retire, spacious rooms with largely monochromatic interiors welcome you with soaking tubs and balconies in most instances.

Two Spa Houses with their own double treatment rooms and hydrotherapy facilities serve as the pinnacle of a private wellness experience.on one side and Harajuku at the other, there’s a lot happening around Trunk Cat Street. In addition to its stellar location, this lifestyle boutique property has managed to capture the zeitgeist, turning it into a favored haunt for the neighborhood’s effortlessly cool inhabitants.

The lobby lounge, with a café by day and bar by night, doubles as a co-working space and is quite the scene at nearly all hours. Upstairs are just 15 accommodations ranging from cozy rooms to residential-style suites, all accented with custom Japan-made adornments utilizing upcycled materials. spot—and its own version of a convenience store with locally sourced bites and a curated selection of sustainable products.

The Living Suite has the most character, complete with a projector, record player, L-shaped bar, and a loft-style lounging space above the glass-encased bedroom. Remote destinations have been a part of Aman’s ethos since its inception—the opening of the Tokyo property in 2014 marked the brand’s first true city project. Resident architect Kerry Hill’s minimalist approach to the group’s luxury-defining properties arguably plays the most natural role in Japan, a country where less is more.

The vaulted atrium in the lobby, which is a hot spot for afternoon tea, has become an icon of sorts within Aman’s portfolio, as has the stone-clad, 30-meter pool overlooking the city. Its bright and airy rooms are some of the largest in the city , and are characterized by light wood and low-profile furnishings.

Slide the shoji screen back to reveal a stone bathroom, complete with a window-sideHotel Groove Shinjuku offers a more approachable price point than its sister property Bellustar Tokyo while still benefiting from the same shiny new tower and prime location. Entry-level rooms are cozy, but there are plenty of larger options like the Japanese Suite, which features a tatami-mat floor spacious enough for multiple futons, making it highly popular with families.

Colorful carpets accent the otherwise neutral-hued accommodations while the artist-designed suites up the ante on personality. And if you’re here for a lengthier stay, the on-site coin-operated laundry is an unexpectedly wonderful touch. Direct limousine buses between Tokyu Kabukicho Tower and Narita or Haneda make getting to and from the airport extremely convenient. Top-floor occupancy of a high-rise is commonplace for luxury hotels in Tokyo; it’s no different at the Four Seasons’ second outpost in the city.

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When you exit the elevators on the 39th floor, you’re greeted by a tranquil water feature that draws inspiration from the Imperial Palace’s moat. In fact, the royal residence can be seen from various points throughout the hotel, including the lobby lounge, where afternoon tea is served, and many of its 190 rooms.

Speaking of accommodations, they’re spacious here, as to be expected from a Four Seasons, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering plenty of natural lighting and panoramic views. And if you’re looking to set your eyes on Tokyo Skytree, head down to the heated indoor pool for a couple of laps, then cool off in one of the mist chairs.

When hunger strikes there are a few on-site dining options to choose from, including the all-day Italian restaurant Pigneto ; but the crown jewels are Est and Virtù, both of which are worth visiting even if you’re not a staying guest. At the former you’ll find refined take on contemporary French cuisine with a commitment to sourcing nearly all ingredients from around Japan and a seasonal menu.

Meanwhile, the French-Japanese love affair continues at the latter in the form of cocktails, where spirits from both destinations are the star. The Smoked Ume Fashioned is a prefect representation of the concept, which uses a homemade brandy umeshu with plums that have been aged for at least six months, as is the Yuzu Nagi, where yuzu gin meets cognac in a bright, citrus-forward tipple.

Stay in one of the imperial garden rooms for vistas of the verdant grounds and Mt. Fuji on a clear day.

Back in 1962 when Japan was in the midst of an economic boom, the Okura was one of Tokyo’s preeminent hotels, playing host to a number of dignitaries during its tenure. So when it announced its closure in 2015 with a full demolition in tow—on par with the Japanese affinity for rebuilding rather than renovating, as exhibited with the country’s holiest shrine,—the decision caused quite the stir amongst locals.

Nevertheless, the Okura was reborn in 2019 with two glitzy new towers. Some of its history was preserved, like the original mid-century modern chairs that have since been reupholstered, the signature pentagon-faceted lanterns, and kumiko lattice woodwork seen throughout the property. The main building, dubbed Prestige, is largely geared toward business travelers. The other appeals more to leisure travelers.

All accommodations are suites with sumptuous, oversized bathrooms, complete with a jet tub and private sauna. Some even boast balconies—a rarity in the city. While you’re here make sure to check out Yamazato, a high-end Japanese restaurant with dedicated sushi and tempura counters, along with a visit to the spa for what is arguably one of the better massages in the city.

In a city ruled by skyscrapers, finding some greenery in the middle of Tokyo is like a glass of ice water on a hot summer day. That’s what you get at Takanawa Hanakohro. Part of the larger Prince Hotels compound near Shinagawa Station, the ambiance is set by a classic garden complete with a koi pond, over 200 sakura trees, and the hotel’s very own temple.

And while Takanawa Hanakohro occupies one of the complex’s three towers, what makes it particularly special is its 16screens, and large bathrooms with a tub, they’re about as traditional as you get, with courteous service by kimono-clad staff to match. A stay here comes with unfettered access to all of the four executive lounges, including Oh-Sai, which is reserved only for Hanakohro guests, along with a dedicated spa.

And while breakfast is usually served at Oh-Sai, you can also request an in-room delivery; the best option, if you’re staying in one of the garden view rooms. While the hotel is in walking distance to Shinagawa Station, there’s also a complimentary shuttle bus for your convenience. , but that’s what makes a tranquil retreat like Hoshinoya Tokyo even more special. Upon entering, the cacophony of the bustling metropolis instantly dissipates and is replaced by a relaxing aura.

You’re greeted by a diligent attendant who stores your shoes in one of the bamboo and chestnut cubbies lining the walls, welcoming you to walk barefoot on the tatami mat floors. With the exception of the restaurants , the hotel is strictly reserved for guests.

And while there are 84 rooms in total, each floor only has six accommodations, creating a sense of intimacy as though every level is its own minilounge that’s stocked with complimentary snacks like onigiri and an array of seasonal teas. Enjoy spacious digs with low furnishings, deep soaking tubs, and traditional Japanese design elements like shoji screens, but while you’re here make sure to head up to the rooftopHoshino Resorts has several brands under its umbrella—including the uber-luxe Hoshinoya—but at the opposite end of the spectrum is OMO, a more budget-conscious collection of hotels that feature compact but well-appointed rooms.

At OMO5 Tokyo Gotanda the accommodations start at 200 square feet; ideal for solo travelers who want something more comfortable than a hostel without breaking the bank. Suites are just a little over 600 square feet. Most have sofas by the window so that you can enjoy the city views in comfort, and there is also a bunk-style room that’s great for families or a small group of friends.

But the real highlight here is being immersed in the lesser-explored Gotanda district, where you’ll find culinary gems likeinstitution Tonki, famed reservation-only izakaya Shokudo Todaka, and stand-up udon bar Oniyanma . Cheers with a complimentary glass of non-alcoholic sparkling wine at the hotel’s nightly gathering and sample some sweet and savory treats from some of the neighborhood’s most popular establishments all in one place.

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Ginza has no shortage of luxury hotels to complement its high-end stores. Just north of the city’s most glamorous shopping district is relative newcomer Bulgari Hotel Tokyo, which opened in 2023. Set directly across from Tokyo Station, the glitzy 98-key property blends its roots with its new environs through contemporary Italian design and time-honored Japanese craftsmanship.

Bulgari fans will also appreciate overt nods to the brand in the form of framed sketches from the archives, the jeweler’s 1970s Mount Fuji brooch on display in the gallery, and the house’s signature eight-point star inlaid in the black granite floor of the reception area. The mark of any stellar city hotel is when it’s enticing enough to keep you indoors despite an exciting metropolis waiting to be explored, and Bulgari Hotel Tokyo delivers.

To start, the accommodations are incredibly spacious, starting from 51 square meters. And while there are plenty of luxe touches—throws crafted in Kyoto, hand-brushed gold ceilings, Bulgari-branded bathroom amenities—the automatic blinds are the winner, opening every time you step into the room to reveal panoramic vistas of the city and, in some cases, Mount Fuji on a clear day. Looking for even more dramatic views?

Head up to the 45th-floor rooftop lounge, where you’ll be met with Venetian terrazzo flooring and a beautiful glass mosaic wall of birds and trees behind the sleek bar, flanked by lush terraces with plenty of seating looking out to a seemingly endless skyline. But whatever you do, don’t forget to carve out some time for the spa. There, you’ll find a 25-meter pool clad in reflective green and gold tiles, surrounded by daybeds and floor-to-ceiling windows.

While the daily breakfast is offered at the signature restaurant, Il Ristorante-Niko Romito, you can also have it sent to your room at no additional charge. Japanese and Western options are available, but the Chinese set with an array of dim sum is an unexpected gem–ask for an extra serving of the house-made XO sauce. Just blocks from Harajuku and Omotesando Hills, the Aoyama Grand Hotel is arguably one of the most underrated gems in Tokyo.

Joining the latest crop of stylish boutique hotels to pop up in the city, the property features plush rooms with mid-century modern decor and punchy patterns that add a quirky character. It offers guests a host of amenities that aren’t even found at hotels commanding double its price tag, such as a complimentary minibar inclusive of alcoholic beverages and snacks as well as bicycles to explore the surrounding area.

And while there are a handful of on-site dining concepts, the two standouts are Shikaku, a countertop restaurant serving comforting Japanese fare, and the Top, an alfresco rooftop lounge with a DJ every weekend. If you’re arriving early or departing late, ask the front desk about the shower room for a quick refresh. While Shibuya is known for its frenetic energy, things slow down a bit just north of the station in Tomigaya.

The trendy neighborhood has been popular for quite some time amongst well-heeled locals, but it’s now drawing in discerning jet-setters thanks to Trunk Yoyogi Park. In stark contrast to its lively and cool sister hotel on the other side of Shibuya, this new property is serene and understated, providing an urban sanctuary just a stone’s throw away from one of Tokyo’s most exciting enclaves.

Japandi interiors are the shared work of Keiji Ashizawa Design and Copenhagen-based Norm Architects, setting the stage for a relaxing stay. Its crown jewel, though? The pool club. Open only to guests, the heated infinity oasis looks out at the lush treetops of Yoyogi Park and is complemented by a jacuzzi, sunken fire pit, and oyster bar.

While breakfast is offered at the ground-floor Italian restaurant, guests have the exclusive privilege of enjoying their morning meal by the pool. -style food hall amongst other facilities—Bellustar Tokyo is the perfect hideaway for those who want to be in the thick of Shinjuku without feeling like they are.

It’s just steps from the buzzy district’s famed attractions like Golden Gai, a grid of narrow alleys filled to the brim with tiny bars and restaurants, but once you’re whisked up to the sleek lobby, chaos softens into tranquility. Spacious, minimalist rooms are outfitted with deep tubs and floor-to-ceiling windows to capitalize on their sky-high position .

When it comes to the penthouses, enjoy the benefits of a butler service, a fully equipped kitchen, and access to a dedicated lounge stocked with champagne and small bites. Sora, the largest, also boasts an en-suite spa. Topping Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower, the Mandarin Oriental is the neighborhood’s premier address. The luxurious group’s signature aesthetic of rich hues and supple fabrics carries over to its Tokyo property with the addition of Japanese design elements like paper lamps and traditional kimono patterns.

Spacious accommodations are outfitted with luxurious bathrooms, oversized windows, plush beds, and a bonsai tree for a welcomed touch of greenery. Service, like at any MO, is attentive, and the four-handed massage might be the best way to beat jet lag. While you’re here, explore the immediate area. At the hotel’s doorstep, you’ll find centuries-old businesses still in operation today, a brilliant launching point for discovering Japanese traditions and souvenir shopping.

Pizza may seem to be an unconventional choice for a meal in Japan, but the hotel’s accolade-decorated spot makes some of the best pies in the world . Reserve well in advance, though, as the eight-seat counter is frequently booked up. The Peninsula Hotels has accrued quite a loyal fanbase for its top-notch service, luxurious accommodations with spa-like bathrooms, and its incredible fleet of Rolls-Royces.

You can expect all of this at its Tokyo outpost, where doormen donned in the group’s signature white uniform greet you with doors wide open. Rooms nod to Japanese craftsmanship withwood doors, and are extremely spacious, with walk-in closets and bathtubs. Beat jet lag with a few laps at the 20-meter pool or make use of your in-room yoga mat and foam roller.

Then, head down to the lobby for an unforgettable breakfast. In addition to Japanese and Chinese sets, there’s also a plant-based option inspired byThe hotel has partnered with ramen stalwart Ippudo to deliver a bowl of comforting and unctuous noodles straight to your room. It’s served with an array of toppings including char sui and a soy egg from the hotel’s Cantonese restaurant, Hei Fung Terrace.

It comes at a steep price, but it’s well worth it when you’ve arrived late and don’t have the energy to wander out for sustenance.