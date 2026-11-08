The Best High-Fiber Ingredients for Better Blood Sugar, According to a Dietitian

Include high-fiber foods, such as beans, oats, seeds, berries, and vegetables, in your daily diet to help maintain steadier blood sugar.

Add high-fiber foods, such as lentils, berries, and vegetables, to your meals to boost your intake. Credit: fcafotodigital / Getty ImagesAdd a high-fiber food, such as beans, oats, seeds, berries, or vegetables, to meals you already enjoy.

Making high-fiber foods a regular part of your diet can support better blood sugar management and contribute to overall health over time. Adding more fiber to your meals can help support steadier blood sugar levels, especially when you choose fiber-rich whole foods in place of more refined carbohydrates. These dietitian-recommended ingredients make it easy to add more fiber to everyday meals.are some of the best high-fiber ingredients to add to meals to help manage blood sugar.

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They provide a combination of fiber and protein that can make meals more filling. Research suggests that eating beans and other pulses may lead to a smaller rise in blood sugar after a meal compared with eating other starchy foods, like white rice. They’re also especially rich in fiber. One cup of cooked lentils provides almost 16 grams of fiber, while a cup of cooked black beans provides about 15 grams.

Try adding black beans to tacos, chickpeas to salads, or lentils to soups and grain bowls. Canned beans are an easy option, too. Drain and rinse them before using to remove some of the sodium. Oats and barley contain a type of soluble fiber called beta-glucan, which absorbs water in the digestive tract and forms a gel-like substance that slows digestion.

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As a result, the carbohydrates in these grains can enter the bloodstream more slowly. Research suggests that regularly eating foods that contain beta-glucan may help improve blood sugar measures, including A1C and fasting blood glucose, specifically in people with type 2 diabetes.topped with berries and nuts, or add cooked barley to soups, salads, and grain bowls. When choosing oats, opt for less-processed options like steel-cut or old-fashioned oats when possible.

These retain more of the grain’s structure than quick or instant oats, which may result in a slower rise in blood sugar after eating. For barley, look for whole-grain options when available. Seeds are a good source of fiber, healthy fats, and essential minerals. Credit: Nataliia Sirobaba / Getty Images Chia and flax seeds are small but surprisingly concentrated sources of fiber.

Just two tablespoons of chia seeds provide about 10 grams of fiber, while flaxseeds provide 4 grams. They also provide plant-based omega-3 fats, along with nutrients such as magnesium and calcium. Because you only need a small amount, they can boost the nutritional value of foods you already eat without substantially changing the size or flavor of a meal. Try stirring chia seeds into oatmeal or yogurt, making chia pudding, or adding ground flaxseed to smoothies and baked goods.

Choose when possible, since grinding it makes its nutrients and other beneficial compounds more available for digestion and absorption. Berries are high in fiber and add natural sweetness to meals. Credit: Stefania Pelfini la Waziya / Getty Images Berries are a useful high-fiber ingredient when you want to add natural sweetness to a meal without added sugar.

Raspberries and blackberries are especially high in fiber compared with other common fruits, whileFor instance, 1 cup of raspberries provides about 8 grams of fiber, while 1 cup of blackberries provides about 7 grams. A cup of blueberries provides about 4 grams, and strawberries provide about 3 grams. The berries’ deep red, blue, and purple colors come partly from plant compounds called anthocyanins, which have antioxidant properties and are being studied for their potential role in metabolic health.

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Add berries to oatmeal, plain yogurt, or cottage cheese, or use them in a smoothie. Fresh berries are a good option, while when fresh berries aren’t available or aren’t in season. Freezing can preserve many of the nutrients in produce, making frozen berries a nutritious alternative to fresh. Vegetables are a good source of fiber and beneficial plant compounds.

Credit: alvarez / Getty Images Vegetables are another simple way to add fiber to meals, with plenty of options to choose from. Broccoli, , carrots, green peas, sweet potatoes, and many other vegetables can contribute meaningful amounts of fiber.provides about 5 grams of fiber, while a medium sweet potato with its skin provides about 4 grams. Vegetables are easy to work into meals you already enjoy.

Add roasted vegetables to a grain bowl, mix broccoli or peas into pasta, or serve roasted sweet potatoes alongside a source of protein. You can also add vegetables to soups, eggs, sandwiches, tacos, and other everyday meals. You don’t need to completely change your diet to eat more fiber. Start by adding one high-fiber ingredient to meals you already enjoy, such as berries at breakfast, beans at lunch, or vegetables at dinner.

Increase fiber gradually and stay hydrated, since a sudden increase in fiber can cause gas, bloating, or cramping. If you have diabetes, keep in mind that fiber-rich foods still contain carbohydrates, so portion size and your overall eating pattern matter for blood sugar control. High-fiber foods can support blood sugar management, but they aren’t a replacement for individualized nutrition or medical care.