Rediscover a childhood favorite.

There Are Some Really Good LEGO…. But one of the greatest gifts the internet has given parents is that many of the out-of-print books of their youth are available to buy online — and if you’re lucky, with the 1987 library binding still intact.

And even if they’re not necessarily out of print, rediscovering vintage titles is a delight — and also make an unexpected present. I asked 37 authors, illustrators, writers, booksellers, artists, and other bookish people to share their childhood favorites. Below are 76 vintage or otherwise hard-to-find treasures that makefor every age. If you prefer to buy a new edition, many of the forgotten classics have been reissued for the modern reader.

Also read The Best Coffee-Table Books to Gift Your Beautiful, Discerning Friends

For even more children’s book ideas, here’s a“I love the entire cute, bizarre oeuvre of Harry Whittier Frees. He illustrated a bunch of cats, but the illustrations are actually photographs . There’s“This Richard Scarry set rules, and I don’t know why it’s not been reissued. It’s all real vehicles, as opposed to the fanciful oddities in his Busytown books.

Both of my kids looked at this for hours and hours as small children. The books are kind of strangely shaped, these tall rectangles, in this way that is very pleasing. I think it’s a great baby shower gift, and I have given it more than once. ”is a great place to start.

It is about a series of events that alternately go very well or very badly while a poor kid just tries to get to a party. Charlip was an incredible illustrator, designer, and all around creative guy and this book is one of his best. ”is a collection of three stories about a weird kingdom and some people who live there and have to deal with weird rules, riddles, and bad kings.

It’s loose and funny and strange and it was my favorite when I was little. ”“Again, tough to pick a Steig. This has some of the most frightening moments of any picture book I’ve ever read, not for their fantastic or magic qualities, but for how weirdly real they seem. A young girl pig finds a talking bone in the woods right before a fox kidnaps her and brings her home to his house to eat.

Steig never missed, and this is one of his most memorable books, I think. ”“I am embarrassed by how much I spent to get this out-of-print book by Leo Hartas from my childhood for my daughter, but it’s truly the most comforting, magical, engaging cross section of an old-fashioned apartment building. It teaches kids about everything from architectural details to plumbing to neighborly relations. An illustrated dollhouse with lessons!

”was given to our daughter by the artist Lee Mary Manning, whose own work has something of the same playfulness and sensitivity to gesture. The great French mime Marcel Marceau counts from one to 20 by putting on a succession of hats. He is alternately a cowboy, a farmer, a swordsman, a jockey, and eventually his beloved character Bip. With every new hat, another character appears, and the discarded hats gradually accumulate into a kind of sculpture.

I love that children learn to count almost incidentally, while watching someone become 20 different people simply by changing his hat. ”traces the history of toys through Gwen White’s illustrations, based on objects in British museum collections. There are ancient rattles, little bronze animals, a Roman wooden horse whose wheels have fallen off, and toys made of clay, string, paper, and tin.

I love the idea that children have been playing with versions of the same things for thousands of years. Each object is given a personality, and the book feels like a miniature museum of childhood. ”“Bruno Munari was one of the great Italian artists and designers of the 20th century. I was introduced to his work by the gallery Kaufmann Repetto.

Created as part of a series inspired by his young son Alberto, this book follows an eccentric animal seller offering increasingly improbable pets: a pipe-smoking flamingo, a slightly tipsy armadillo, a grumpy porcupine, even a centipede to take for a walk. The pages are cut to different sizes, with flaps and windows that reveal unexpected details as you turn them. The book itself becomes a kind of toy. It’s funny, surreal, and beautifully designed.

”“I am obsessed with mazes and have been since my dad drew them on napkins to entertain me as a child during dinners out. I continue this practice today with my son. He and I love this book of mazes, which you solve by tracing your finger through the pages. O’er hill and dale and lava and bridge and castle steps and rope ladder and secret trapdoor you will go.

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Each segment is so detailed and wondrous, I sometimes don’t want to find the end. ”. She lives with artists Hugh and Marcia in a pad on Bleecker Street. They are also, I might add, her parents.

I got my copy 15 years ago at Powell’s Books in Portland, and the price has certainly gone up. The drawings are by Louise Fitzhugh, who wrote and illustrated, another essential NYC gal-about-town. My friend Anya is kind of the real-life Suzuki. This book is a treasure that makes me want to hit the pavement.

”“Punk. Perfect. I read it around when it was published, when I was about four. The reason I️ want to make kids’ books.

”is obvious, but I cannot read that book without getting teary-eyed because it’s about this hopeful/hopeless optimism before adulthood falls. I think it’s about depression, or at least melancholy: ‘I live in a hollow log. ’ First editions aren’t going for big dollars, but they look beautiful. The illustrations are wonderful.

”are interactive books that play songs when you press on buttons. They’re charming, whimsical, and my son couldn’t get enough. They’re new-ish but fell out of print in the United States. They’re just not around.

”remains a favorite. We try to pick up some hardback Nancy Drews and Hardy Boys books whenever we’re in a used bookshop. They love comics —Lord of the Flies , which he liked much more than the treacly books his school assigns as summer reading. Last year, after we watched, by Alexandra Day.

Frank and Ernest are a manlike bear and a slightly less manlike —but still pretty manlike — elephant, who wear beautifully tailored suits and do temp work. They get jobs running a diner . But the most absurd thing in this book is the English language. Frank and Ernest revel in the strange argot of a restaurant kitchen — ‘Paint a bow-wow red, Frank, and I need a nervous pudding.

’ It’s hilarious, and it has a very weird, very poignant last page. ”, by Donald Crews. What a thrill it is to read this story aloud, and to have it read to you! Donald Crews has one of the greatest bodies of work in all of children’s literature.

Fis my favorite. It brings together Crews’s genius for storytelling and book design to follow some kids who have a harrowing adventure on the railroad tracks. There’s not another picture book like it, not even close. ”, William Steig.

Again and again, William Steig wrote about characters who undergo a magical transformation, but each story wrings something new from the premise. Caleb & Kate is about an argument—the heat, the remorse, the isolation, the reconciliation. I grew up in a house where we argued a lot, and this book is dead-on, even though neither my mom nor I was ever transformed into a dog by a capricious witch. ”, by Elsa Beskow.

It’s definitely still in print, but it’s an old book and has a few wacky turns of phrase that I think add to its appeal. My kids love it and have for quite some time! It’s about a little elf who loves to dance and who one day comes across what she thinks is an egg that the sun has laid.

”“This wonderful, funny book was the first in a series from the ‘80s by Barbara Samuels that is sadly, now largely out of print.is about a rascally young girl named Dolores who has a somewhat bumpy journey to learning how to meet her new cat Duncan where he is and not where she wants him to be . Since I have always been a criminal over-snuggler of pets, this book appealed to me on a psychic level — plus, my mom’s work as a performer of this book at bedtime was particularly good .

Now, 35 years later, I still love reading this book to my kids — it’s still my favorite kind of kids book: funny and deep without clobbering anyone over the head with a Very Important Life Lesson. ”‘for my kids,’ but it was really a present for me: the story of a young Italian boy who wishes for a bigger fishing boat with gorgeous 1960s illustrations? Couldn’t possibly be more up my alley.

Luckily my daughters humor me on occasion and let me include it in our bedtime short stack, and we pretend that it appeals to us all equally. ”“Ruth Chew books were some of my favorite books as a child; I’m always surprised that they aren’t better-known. They usually consist of an everyday child finding or receiving a magical item and their subsequent adventures.

They were all charming and delightful and to 7-year-old me, very exciting! This one features magic buttons, which has made me always look at any button with appreciation. ”I particularly love the first edition where she illustrated the cover as well as the interiors. This book was one of my inspirations forbooks.

I loved how they showed so much of my everyday life — school, friends, neighborhood, and this one in particular always feels like Christmas to me.illustrated by Garth William is an anthology of stories and poems edited by Jane Werner. Its unusual tall and thin format made it standout from all my other books on my childhood shelf.

I poured over my copy - over and over again - completely captivated by the many color and black and white illustrations by Garth Williams. It remains one of my all time favorite picture book treasures! ”“As a young boy, I was mesmerized by the art in this lovely picture book by Charlotte Zolotow and illustrated by Maurice Sendak. It had an ethereal and gentle quality that set it apart from most of the picture books at the time.

”“I remember being at my hometown library when I was in second grade and I was exploring the children’s room. The cover ofcaught my eye. The book was so different than the typical picture book; it was dark and bold. The text was hand-lettered which was also quite different than most picture books.

This probably influenced me to use my own handwriting for almost all my own picture books. The story was originally published in 1928 and won a Newbery Honor award in 1929. Millions of Cats is the oldest American picture book still in print. ”.

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It was one of the few books that I saved and read with my own children, who loved it as much as I did. The story is about a beloved lion at a zoo in France who is visited by the townspeople each day who call out, ‘Bonjour, Happy Lion.

’ One day, when his cage is left unlocked, he wanders out into the streets, intending to visit his friends, who, much to his surprise, greet him with shrieks of dismay. A lion in a cage is one thing, a lion loose on the streets is another. Only a small boy is sensible enough to know that the happy lion is the same happy lion, caged or loose, and together the two walk with dignified calm back to the zoo.

There’s a whole lot to love about this genial lion and wise child, not least of all Duvoisin’s beautiful and endearing drawings. My 3-year-old child was obsessed with this book and greeted everyone with ‘Bonjour’ for quite some time. It was out of print but reissued on its 50th anniversary in 2004. ”is not really a book for children so much as it is a book about children, and the adults who misunderstand them.

Hilarious and agonizing in equal measure, Steig pairs wildly inventive line drawings with acutely observant text — the things grown-ups say about their children when they don’t think they can hear. It is a work of genius, I’m sure it made me a better parent, and I buy copies whenever I see them pop up on eBay or in a secondhand bookstore. ”. The book is surreal, haunting and as unsettling as entering someone else’s dreams.

I loved it as a kid and when I look through it now, I can see how deeply it impacted my imagination. ”is over 60 years old now, but the magic of tiny people who live in the floorboards of our houses never grows old. I was enchanted with these books when I was a kid. They still enchant me as an adult.

”by Christopher Paul Curtis is more than 30 years old. This funny, warm, wise book is one of the reasons I am a writer of books for children. It is a master class in looking at difficult things through a child’s eyes. ”These were the first figurative paintings I was ever really into.

I remember winning the book is a raffle at my local bookstore the week that it came out. I wasn’t much of a reader then, but the style and ambition of this was mesmerising. Written in the style of a long forgotten journal, it is an incredible achievement. ”“The power of mindset and perspective are the main tools at play here.

Written in the old-timey style of the pioneering West, this is a book I discovered back in art school, around the time I was beginning to think about making a book of my own. It opened my eyes to the sheer variety of picture books out there, and to just how powerfully they could work at portraying real life morals seamlessly into very entertaining narratives.

”“This is a book I remember from the early ‘80s, and I cite often as an influence. Less well known than Carle’s, this grouchy ladybug , is in a bad mood and tries to pick fights with increasingly larger animals until she gets all the way up to a whale.

The book seemed like a magic trick as the whale seemed so enormous in its gatefold spread, and it was with this spread at the tender age of, maybe 5, that I discovered the power of scale in art. ”is a gentle fantasy from 1959 so utterly charming it didn’t need to sprawl into a series.

The Minnipins live in the Land Between the Mountains, on the banks of the Watercress River, and their folkways and eccentricities are given space to flower as the peaceful status quo is about to change. Like Dune, each chapter begins with a fictional epigraph — a scrap of poetry or philosophy, including one by an appealingly absent-minded Minnipin named Muggles.

The Shadow Over Innsmouth and Other Stories of Horror Raskin came back to certain themes again and again: Loneliness and the value of kindred spirits. Art, craft, and commerce. Hope after pain. And … puzzles, puzzles, puzzles. A complete set of early editions of her novels would make a terrific gift for the type of middle schooler who likes escape rooms:was a children’s tale by German Romantic author E. T. A. Hoffmann. The story is stranger and darker than the version audiences have come to know — fittingly for Hoffmann, whose gothic works inspired the likes of Edgar Allan Poe and featured in Freud’s.

Maurice Sendak disliked the sugar-coating of life for children, so when he had the opportunity to do set and costume design for a staging of, he embraced the story’s macabre elements. After the ballet, Sendak released his own surreal illustrated edition of Hoffmann’s story. The book is still in print, but a vintage copy signed by the late Sendak would make a truly special gift for a young dancer with a spooky streak.

”“Margaret Mahy was New Zealand’s Roald Dahl, but with greater warmth. She remains a giant in her native land, but is less known here. Heris a collection of witty, inventive tales with offbeat twists. Mahy shines in the deadpan moments so rarely allowed into today’s picture books — as when a sailor tells a magical sea-woman of his plan to rescue twenty orphans, and she responds ‘Indeed … I’ve often thought I’d like twenty boys myself.

’ Reader, she marries him. Excellent for parents longing to elevate their bedtime read-alouds. ”for every new parent. It’s exceptionally written, plausibly useful , and beautifully illustrated! I literally found my copy at my town’s dump. They have a giveaway section. And I’ve since always ordered all of the authors’ books for anyone pregnant, etc. She understands ‘writing for the parent.

’”“Lois Ehlert took photos of her folk art collection and used them as collage to make a story about going to the farmers market. Since our gallery is in Union Square, our daughter is very acquainted with farmers markets, so she loved it. over and over again, despite knowing all the answers. It’s a picture book but also an activity book and a play thing all in one.

”“This black-and-white picture book about a family journey from country to city and back again is sparse on words, but genius in concept. You read it front to back as you gothe city, then flip it over and read it back to front for the trip home. Jonas uses the power of negative space to create Rorschach-like images that tell a story in either orientation. It’s quiet and clever, with more to discover in the details on each read.

”“First published in 1969, this book is a true masterpiece: an amazing readaloud for a 4-to-8-ish-year-old kid, full of wordplay, with illustrations each miniature works of art. Charlip was a creative polymath, and his love of play comes alive on the page. This book is a collection of stories, poems, and word experiments. Some rhyme, others are recursive, and some are just befuddling.

Charlip defies traditional left-to-write structures of storytelling, and words take on shapes that inform how you read them. ”consists of six large interlocking panels with illustrations of various farm animals and wildlife in both night and day scenarios. The illustrations are super simple and very charming, but the narrative possibilities are endless. I really love the simplicity of the illustrations.

Originals can be tough to find and sometimes pricey, but reproductions can be found at Corraini Editions. ”Thank you for subscribing and supporting our journalism. If you prefer to read in print, you can also find this article in the November 16, 2026, issue ofis designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape.

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