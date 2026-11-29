The Best Fragrance-Free Skincare Products for Sensitive Skin
An expert guide to fragrance-free skincare products that reduce irritation for sensitive skin, featuring dermatologist insights and top recommendations like Avène's Cicalfate+ cream.
Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands, I know a thing or two about irritants in skincare. I used to be able to use whatever skincare I wanted without causing major harm, but now when I try a product that's overly fragrant or harsh, I get irritation,that rival the ones I got when I was 14.
So I try to keep my routine full of the best fragrance-free skincare products available.
“One of the biggest benefits of fragrance-free skincare is that it removes something that can irritate your skin,” board-certified dermatologistGoing fragrance-free in your skincare routine isn't a shortcut to clear, glowing skin, but it does reduce the risk of negative reactions. It's fairly easy to swap out some products if you've noticed adverse reactions; just think of perfume or fragrance as an Of course, just because a product has no fragrance added doesn't mean it has no smell, since certain ingredients have odors of their own.
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