The best forgotten fantasy TV shows

This article highlights ten exemplary yet mostly forgotten fantasy TV shows that slipped through the cracks in the realm of popular culture. They represent a period of time when the fantasy genre began to blossom on television screens due to technological advancements and a surge in interest. These shows, despite their underrepresented status, have all the makings of a magnificent read.

Fantasy has always been a popular genre in the world of fiction, but it's been even more popular in recent years due to a massive fantasy trend in the world of television.

Fantasy television was always a thing, but the 21st century ushered in a whole new age for the genre, allowing for bigger budgets, bigger casts, and bigger stories to tell thanks to the advancement of film technology. In the wake of so many brand-new fantasy TV shows, some are unfortunately going to be left behind.

However, there are some that are amazing or even perfect that slip through the cracks, patiently waiting for people to fish them back out





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Fantasy TV Shows Underrepresented Magical World Horror Elements Stop-Motion Animation

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