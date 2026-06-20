The Best Films of the 2020s So Far: A Look at the Decade's Top cinematic Achievements

An exploration of the finest films from the 2020s, highlighting how cinema has thrived despite industry challenges. The article discusses ten standout movies, including The Father, Asteroid City, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Green Knight, and Marty Supreme, analyzing their artistic merits, directorial vision, and cultural impact.

The 2020s have been a great decade for film so far, contrary to popular belief. Although it can get distressing to think about the consolidation of media companies, the push to put new releases on streaming, the fragmented political reality, or the obsession with social media that has made it hard to actually attend screenings without disruptive moviegoers, there have been more than a few instant classics that make it easy to find hope.

The last seven years have seen filmmakers rising to the occasion by using new technology, modernist ideas, and creative distribution strategies to make films that are keyed into what is happening in the world today. While there will undoubtedly be many more masterpieces released by the time that the decade comes to an end, there are already so many options to choose from shows that cinema is alive and more powerful than ever before. 10 'The Father' (2020) The Father is a staggering drama that explores the realities of aging in a manner that hasn't previously been depicted in a cinematic way.

Anthony Hopkins stars as an elderly man who has begun to lose his memories, and becomes increasingly confused when he realizes he no longer has control over his own thoughts. While it was adapted from the stage play of the same name, The Father feels like an accomplished and immersive piece of cinema thanks to the impressive direction from Florian Zeller, who made one of the decade's most defining debuts.

The Father features one of the greatest performances ever from Hopkins, which is no small statement when considering that he has a better resume than nearly any living actor. Anyone who has ever had to deal with an aging or ill loved one will relate to this heartbreaking, painfully true dramatic masterpiece. 9 'Asteroid City' (2023) Asteroid City is a maturation of the themes that Wes Anderson has been exploring throughout his entire career, as it examines how storytelling and creation can be used as a medium with which to deal with loneliness, loss, and depression.

Although it's among the most sobering of Anderson's films when it comes to the subject material, Asteroid City is also brightly lit and features a fun retro futuristic design that makes it feel distinct within his impressive body of work.

Anderson has rarely failed to put together an amazing ensemble, but Asteroid City might be the best performance he has ever gotten out of Jason Schwartzman; Schwartzman had his breakthrough starring in Anderson's coming-of-age dramedy Rushmore, so it is fitting that they would reunite for him to play a loving father who has to pass along lesions to his own children. 8 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (2023) Killers of the Flower Moon is another masterpiece from Martin Scorsese that signifies him as one of the few directors to have made an all-time classic in six different decades.

It's a film that allows Scorsese to reflect upon his own interest in true crime by examining how the murders and hatred for America's indigenous people were covered up, allowing the nation to forget its original sins in the search of capitalist glory. Killers of the Flower Moon united Scorsese's two greatest leading men, as it was the first time that he directed both Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in the same film, and the third time that the pair of actors had worked together after This Boy's Life and Marvin's Room.

However, it is the breakthrough performance from Lily Gladstone that makes Killers of the Flower Moon such a devastating watch. 7 'The Green Knight' (2021) The Green Knight is one of the greatest adaptations of Arthurian mythology because it reinterpreted a historical text with new insights, making for a thoughtful meditation on death and fate. The brilliant independent writer/director David Lowery was able to use an A24 budget to make a film that felt massive in scope, and blended CGI and practical effects to create a lucious, beautiful cinematic canvas.

The Green Knight is a deeply spiritual drama about coping with mankind's inherent flaws and the pressures of mortality, but it's also a riveting adventure that features the greatest performance of Dev Patel's career. The 2020s have seen many adaptations of public domain properties, but The Green Knight actually has something new to say about the stories of King Arthur, and is able to draw from its greatest influences whilst making the material feel more timeless than ever. 6 'Marty Supreme' (2025) Marty Supreme is perhaps the most purely entertaining film of the decade so far, as it is rare for a new release that is over 150 minutes long to not feature a single dull moment.

Although Josh Safdie did an incredible job recreating the 1950s and filling it with period-specific details, Marty Supreme does not feel weighed down by its historical components, as it tells a story about striving for ambition that feels pitched to today's generations. Marty Supreme solidified Timothee Chalamet's status as the definitive movie star of his generation





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Film 2020S Best Movies Cinema The Father Asteroid City Killers Of The Flower Moon The Green Knight Marty Supreme Directors Actors Drama Adaptation

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