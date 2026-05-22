Gary Larson's Far Side cartoons are a testament to his comedic genius, featuring humor that is both laugh-out-loud and thought-provoking. This list showcases some of the best Far Side cartoons, which demonstrate Gary Larson's ability to take familiar concepts and turn them upside down and inside out.

Gary Larson 's Far Side cartoons are comedic masterpieces that deserve recognition for their excellence. As a renowned humorist, he changed the landscape of American humor during the 1980s and 1990s with thousands of comics, many of which can be considered perfect.

This list showcases some of the best Far Side cartoons, which demonstrate Gary Larson's ability to take familiar concepts and turn them upside down and inside out. The cartoons are a testament to the highest level The Far Side could achieve on any given day, featuring humor that is both laugh-out-loud and thought-provoking. One of the standout cartoons is 'Fluffy's Masterpiece,' which features a giant killer robot created by a dog named Fluffy.

The cartoon is a masterclass in comedic storytelling, with every detail carefully considered to create a humorous and engaging experience. Another notable cartoon is 'Ernie's Folly,' which showcases Gary Larson's ability to deliver a hilarious 'before/after' joke. The cartoon features a man named Ernie who is leaving the city to live on a beach, but instead finds a crowded and sunburnt paradise.

The Far Side's ability to turn the ordinary into the outrageous is a hallmark of Gary Larson's comedic style, and these cartoons are a testament to his skill. The Far Side's 'The Other Side' cartoon is a perfect visual joke that inverts the famous 'why did the chicken cross the road?

' joke. The cartoon features a billboard advertising 'The Other Side' and speaks directly to a chicken on the opposite side of the road, creating a satirical and humorous experience. The Far Side's 'Friendly Nightshade' comic tells a whole story in a single frame, featuring a lost kid who finds a friendly plant in the woods. The comic is a masterclass in subtlety, with Gary Larson telling an entire story in just one image and two sentences.

Finally, the Far Side's 'Moral Math' cartoon turns a traditional lesson upside down, featuring two scientists in lab coats making a groundbreaking discovery at a chalkboard. The cartoon is a testament to Gary Larson's ability to take familiar concepts and turn them into something new and humorous





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