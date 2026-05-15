The Best Fantasy TV Shows of the 2000s

The 2000s were a decade of change in television, with cable television dominating the landscape before the rise of streaming services. This era saw the emergence of new fantasy TV shows that have become iconic for millennials and the new generation of Zoomers. This article highlights the best fantasy TV shows from every year of the 2000s.

The 2000s were the beginning of a new millennium and a new era of television, which meant things needed to change, and quickly. Cable television reigned supreme, since this was before streaming services, and many networks were looking for ways to attract attention by way of new, exciting TV shows of all genres.

From animation to live-action, there was no shortage of iconic shows produced during this decade. Even fantasy had a lot of new entries, and this was before the fantasy boom of the 2010s and 2020s. Many of these fantasy series became icons for millennials and the new generation of Zoomers, who still go back to watch their favorites from time to time.

Each year of the 2000s saw something amazing released; series that have barely left the spotlight since their inception. These are the best fantasy TV shows from every year of the 2000s





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Fantasy TV Shows 2000S Iconic Shows Millennials Zoomers

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