This article highlights the best fantasy movies from animation, showcasing the genre's evolution and the unique creative potential of this medium. It explores the connection between animation and fantasy, the diverse styles and techniques used in these films, and the impact they have had on cinema.

Ever since the German The Adventures of Prince Achmed in 1926, animated movies have changed cinema for the better. Animation is a medium unlike any other, capable of expanding the limits of artists' imagination by granting them a space to push visual boundaries .

The creativity and freedom allowed by animation hold a strong connection with fantasy, a genre that's all about making magic feel believable. As a medium tailor-made for its demands, fantasy has often recurred to animation to tell its stories. The genres often achieve their greatest iterations together, from timeless classics like Disney's Pinocchio to modern masterpieces like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; from beautifully hand-drawn movies to fully CG-animated efforts; from the simple and subtle to the sprawlingly epic.

These are the best fantasy movies from animation, stunning triumphs of thought and execution





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Animation Fantasy Best Movies Creativity Visual Boundaries Magic Feel Believable Medium Tailored For Demands Fantasy Recurred To Animation Timeless Classics Modern Masterpieces Beautifully Hand-Drawn Movies Fully CG-Animated Efforts Simple And Subtle Sprawlingly Epic

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