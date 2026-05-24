This article lists the best fantasy books of the last 10 years, highlighting their critical impact and the reasons why they stand out in a genre that has been experiencing a surge in popularity.

Fantasy is a genre going through a major surge right now. It was always around, even centuries ago, but it's been more popular than ever in recent years.

Heck, why shouldn't it be? Fantasy provides a form of escapism that lets the imagination run wild, drawing one's attention away from the monotony of everyday life. Fantasy novels are a dime a dozen nowadays, but the truly remarkable do tend to stand out. Over the last 10 years in particular, fantasy has seen some absolutely excellent books released, which have attracted millions of fans and sold just as many copies.

Sure, they might not be the next Harry Potter or anything, i.e., their cultural impact might not be as big, but their critical impact has been even better. These are the best fantasy books of the last 10 years





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