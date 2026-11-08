The Best Fall Fruit for Lower Blood Pressure, According to a Dietitian

Pomegranates contain antioxidants and potassium that may support healthy blood pressure. Here’s what research says and how to enjoy them this fall.

Pomegranates provide antioxidants and other compounds that may help maintain healthy blood pressure. It’s fall, which means it’s pomegranate season. The fruit isn’t just tasty—it may also help lower blood pressure.

While it shouldn’t replace blood pressure medication, pomegranates can be a delicious addition to a heart-healthy diet. Pomegranates contain nutrients and beneficial plant compounds that may help lower both systolic blood pressure and Research has found that pomegranates can reduce systolic blood pressure by 3.5–8 mmHg and diastolic blood pressure by 1.5–3 mmHg. People with existing may have the most benefit.

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Pomegranates’ effect on blood pressure is significant when you consider that lowering systolic blood pressure by 5 mmHg can cut the risk of major heart events, like heart attacks and strokes, by about 10%. While these results are promising, results varied between studies, and many used pomegranate juice or extracts rather than whole fruit. This means more research is needed to see if eating pomegranates will have the same blood pressure benefits.

Regardless, with its antioxidants, fiber, and other nutrients, it’s a great fruit to add to your heart-healthy diet. Pomegranates offer a special blend of plant compounds and nutrients that may help keep blood vessels healthy. Here are three reasons why the fruit may lower blood pressure:Pomegranates are especially rich in polyphenols, which are compounds that act as antioxidants. This includes a group of polyphenols called ellagitannins.

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Research suggests that ellagitannins may help. When too many free radicals build up, they can damage blood vessels and contribute to inflammation and high blood pressure. Pomegranate supplements may also help lower inflammatory markers connected to heart disease, although more research is needed. Healthy blood vessels need to expand and tighten to keep blood flowing easily and smoothly.

Stiff or narrow blood vessels can raise blood pressure. The polyphenols in pomegranate may help blood vessels relax by affecting an enzyme called angiotensin-converting enzyme . ACE helps produce a hormone that narrows blood vessels and raises blood pressure. Lab and animal studies suggest that some compounds in pomegranate may reduce ACE activity.

This may help blood vessels relax and blood flow more easily.by balancing sodium levels and supporting healthy blood vessel function. A half-cup of pomegranate seeds contains about 200 milligrams of potassium, which is about 6-8% of the amount adults need daily. Potassium helps the body remove excess sodium through urine and relaxes blood vessel walls. Both of these actions help maintain healthy blood pressure.

Pomegranates work well in all kinds of dishes, or you can enjoy the seeds on their own. Try these ideas:Mix a splash of pomegranate juice with olive oil, garlic, and herbs for chicken or vegetables. Fresh pomegranates are usually available from fall through early winter. You can also buy ready-to-eat arils or frozen pomegranate seeds.