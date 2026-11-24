Investment appliances, essential tools, stylish tableware, and more.

on their goods. As usual, I’m here to curate the best of the best in my areas of expertise: the kitchen and dining room. I’ll be logged on and shopping on actual Black Friday and then Cyber Monday — but for now, here are the early deals worth your time and money.

I’ve been doing this for a number of years, so I really know what’s worth it. I sifted through pages and pages of bigger retailers like Amazon, Sur La Table, and Williams Sonoma to find discounts on everything from expensive appliances (a Vitamixand Duralex nesting mixing bowls. I pulled standout pieces from smaller makers and shops like Dusen Dusen, Jono Pandolfi, and Hawkins New York.

Also read I Found the Best Early Black Friday Tech Deals

If you’re smart, you’ll get ahead on some holiday shopping at those places because there are many gift-worthy items to be found. Most of what’s here is steeply marked down by at least 20 percent and often much more. I included the few cases where it’s less because I feel so strongly about that particular product, or else the brand’s prices never go any lower.

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Read on for all the gear, cookware, tools, tableware, linens, and everything else you could possibly need, and see you later in the week for even more. Saltair, Shark, Sol de Janeiro: The Best Black Friday Deals at Ultais designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read about*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.

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